Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Soundly outplayed by Shesterkin

 4 days ago

Samsonov allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Washington...

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Ready to rock

Mikheyev (illness) is expected to play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Mikheyev is set to jump back into action without missing a game. He left Thursday's game versus the Wild with an illness. The 27-year-old will likely play in a third-line role.
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Guarding crease Sunday

Sorokin will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Sorokin will make his 10th appearance of the month, going 4-3-2 with a 2.64 GAA over his previous nine outings. The 26-year-old sports a .920 save percentage over 34 games this season but that number drops to .914 through 20 road appearances. However, Sorokin has dominated against the Western Conference this season, posting a .931 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA.
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses duel to Jarry

Shesterkin stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Penguins. Both netminders put on a show in their respective creases, but while Tristan Jarry delivered a shutout for Pittsburgh, Shesterkin couldn't get a pad on an Evgeni Malkin one-timer from the faceoff circle early in the third period. It's the New York netminder's first regulation loss in nearly a month, and on the season Shesterkin still has an incredible 1.95 GAA and .941 save percentage.
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two goals not enough Monday

Wilson scored two goals -- one on the power play and one shorthanded -- on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Wilson erased the Maple Leafs' two-goal lead with his tallies, but the Capitals couldn't hang on long enough to force overtime. The 27-year-old continues to be a force in all situations -- he's up to 36 points this season, with seven on the power play and three more shorthanded. The winger has added 103 shots on net, 153 hits, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating while consistently playing in a top-six role through 51 outings.
Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
Vanecek recalled, but Samsonov will start against Toronto

Goalie Vitek Vanecek was recalled by the Capitals on Monday from a conditioning stint with the Hershey Bears. Ilya Samsonov, however, will get the start in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vanecek suffered an upper-body injury on Feb. 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a collision with Kasperi...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
MLB, union agree upon 12-team playoff in new CBA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are apparently in agreement on a 12-team playoff in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link). As part of that deal, Nightengale adds that the league is likely to keep the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax in a similar level as they’d been under the previous CBA.
