Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Can't stop train from Auston

 4 days ago

Kahkonen made 22 saves Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Toronto. He allowed two goals,...

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two goals not enough Monday

Wilson scored two goals -- one on the power play and one shorthanded -- on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Wilson erased the Maple Leafs' two-goal lead with his tallies, but the Capitals couldn't hang on long enough to force overtime. The 27-year-old continues to be a force in all situations -- he's up to 36 points this season, with seven on the power play and three more shorthanded. The winger has added 103 shots on net, 153 hits, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating while consistently playing in a top-six role through 51 outings.
Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
Auston Matthews
The Ja Morant Move Defenders Can't Stop

For those who didn’t see Ja Morant’s superstar turn coming this quickly, don’t feel bad—neither did the defenders who are paid to stay in front of the springy point guard. On Monday, the Memphis floor general notched 52 points in a win over the Spurs—marking the...
NBA
No, the Rangers aren’t going to trade Kaapo Kakko for a rental

News has been light the last few days. The Rangers are a known entity without much to video or statistical analysis required. Thus we get to crazy season with the trade deadline. It was recently suggested that the Rangers might trade Kaapo Kakko for a rental (JT Miller) because of fake signability issues. I’m not linking to where this came from.
