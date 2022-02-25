King’s Fork stays unbeaten, Jamestown rallies to knock off Hampton in Class 4 Region A semis

Manor's Jaron Ratliff battles for the ball with King's Fork's Daron Jackson during Thursday's Class 4 Region A semifinal game February 24, 2022. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

King’s Fork punched its ticket to the Class 4 state tournament Thursday as the Bulldogs defeated Manor 76-53 in a Region A boys basketball semifinal.

The two teams shared the 2020 Class 4 state title after COVID canceled the season.

The Bulldogs, who went wire to wire as the top team in Hampton Roads in the regular season, will meet Jamestown. The Eagles came from behind to beat Hampton 57-52 to gain their first Class 4 state tournament berth in five seasons.

“This means everything,” said Eagles star guard Xavier Brown , who scored 16 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. “I came back from Oak Hill in November and I told my team, ‘State championship, nothing less.’ That’s what I came back for.”

Now he’s got the Eagles headed to the state tournament.

But they will face a tough challenge in the region final against the Bulldogs.

Most people know about George Beale Jr., but the Bulldogs also have another star in Sam Brannen, who scored a game-high 32 points in the win.

Prior to the game, King’s Fork coach Rick Hite told Brannen that this would be his night.

“He likes the stage,” Hite said. “He’s the most underrated guard in the state of Virginia. People keep sleeping on him.”

Knowing that his coach and teammates had his back, Brannen went to work.

He scored seven points in the first quarter to help give the Bulldogs a 16-11 lead.

He added 10 more in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs stretch their lead to 16 before taking a 33-21 lead into halftime.

“Coach Hite told me at the beginning of the game that I was going to go crazy this game,” Brarren said. “He told me to take over. My team helped me do that. And with the plays that Coach designed, the floor just opened up to me, and I just did what I do.”

With 4:10 left and up by 17, the Bulldogs looked like they were going to advance easily, but the Mustangs used a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to six with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.

“That’s what good basketball teams do. They make a run,” Hite said. “But a really good basketball team takes it, and then delivers the blow, and that’s what we did.”

Brannen scored the last six points of the third quarter to give King’s Fork a 51-39 lead.

Manor cut the deficit again to six before the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring the Mustangs 25-8 the rest of the way.

“It means the world to us,” Brannen said about going to state. “Ever since we started summer workouts, Coach Hite has been pushing us and helping us work towards this. Now that we’re there, we’re going to keep it going.”

Jamestown had a much tougher time as the Eagles trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

But they continued to chip away at the deficit until Brown stole the show in the fourth quarter, when he scored 11 points in the final 4:02 to lead the Eagles back.

“It’s win or go home for me. This is my last go around,” he said. “And my teammates got stops down the stretch and we made plays to get the win.”

