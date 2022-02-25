ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Old Dominion uses big second half to gain much-needed Conference USA victory against FAU

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

If Old Dominion is going to turn the corner on this season, the Monarchs might’ve engaged the blinker Thursday.

Kalu Ezikpe scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and ODU used a monstrous second-half start to coast to a much-needed 70-51 Conference USA win over Florida Atlantic at Chartway Arena.

The victory was the Monarchs’ first in three games and their second in a span of seven. It also gave them a one-game lead over Florida International for positioning in next month’s C-USA Tournament. FIU visits Chartway on Saturday.

“It’s great to get the win,” Monarchs coach Jeff Jones said. “We played really, really well.”

ODU (11-17, 6-9) shot 51% from the field while holding FAU to 26.9%. The Owls (15-13, 8-7) made just 5 of 35 from 3-point range.

Leading by four, the Monarchs started the second half with an electric 16-2 run to take charge. They led by as many as 22 after A.J. Oliver sank a pair of free throws to give them a 66-44 advantage with 3:29 to go.

Ezikpe, a 6-foot-8 junior forward and team captain, set a career high in rebounds in turning in his second straight double-double and third of the season.

“It felt good,” Ezikpe said. “Just playing my game and being patient and doing what the team asks.”

Despite a height disadvantage, the Monarchs outrebounded FAU 45-36 as 3-pointer after 3-pointer clanged off the rim.

Jones said he was proud of the way his team not only protected the lead, but built on it in the second half.

“How do you play from ahead?” he said. “You don’t want to not stay aggressive. But if you don’t have numbers, you pull it out and you run offense. You make them guard.”

Vladislav Goldin, a 7-1 Russian center, scored 13 points for the deep Owls, who got points from 10 players.

C.J. Keyser scored 16 points for ODU and Austin Trice added 14 to go with seven boards.

FAU, trying to play catch-up, shot 21.6% in the second half and missed all 15 of its 3-point tries.

Jones said Saturday’s game against FIU is as important as any.

“There’s no question. It’s measurable,” he said. “You talk about coming into our house and trying to take away something we want. Well, that’s exactly what’s going to happen Saturday. Hopefully, the guys will come out and be very aggressive (with) a lot of energy and a lot of focus, because we need that game.”

Thursday’s might’ve gotten away if not for the hot second half.

With their biggest lead of the first half, 36-29, the Monarchs had a chance to pull ahead by double digits. But Oliver missed three free throws with 57 seconds left, and Bryan Greenlee made a 3 at the other end to cut ODU’s advantage to 36-32 by halftime.

The teams traded lead nine times in the first half, in which FAU had 17 points off the bench to the Monarchs’ one.

Ezikpe said that when ODU shares the ball and defends, things tend to go better for the mercurial Monarchs.

“When we’re on, we’re a really good team,” he said. “When we’re off, sometimes we don’t really look like ourselves.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

#Conference Usa#Fau#Old Dominion#Florida Atlantic#Monarchs#Odu#Florida International#C Usa Tournament#Fiu#Russian
