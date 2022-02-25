Officials Free Teen Stuck Under Truck While Sledding

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a teen stuck under a truck in the 9000 block of S. Santa Fe Ave on Thursday evening.

According to OKCFD, the teen was freed just after 7 p.m. They were taken by EMSA to a local hospital.

Officials say the teen became stuck while sledding with friends at the soccer field at the location.

Because of ice, OKCFD requested additional equipment to lift the truck.

The teen is in stable condition.