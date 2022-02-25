ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Officials Free Teen Stuck Under Truck While Sledding

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRvQz_0eOa0yTY00

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a teen stuck under a truck in the 9000 block of S. Santa Fe Ave on Thursday evening.

According to OKCFD, the teen was freed just after 7 p.m. They were taken by EMSA to a local hospital.

Officials say the teen became stuck while sledding with friends at the soccer field at the location.

Because of ice, OKCFD requested additional equipment to lift the truck.

The teen is in stable condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Accident#Okcfd#Emsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy