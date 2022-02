According to Synergy Research Group, the world’s largest hyperscalers collectively own 700 data centers. Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft each have at least 60 locations. While it has taken five years for the number of hyperscale data centers to double, it has taken less than four years for capacity to do the same. When measured by critical IT load, the US accounts for nearly half at 49%. Their size, reach and power cannot be overstated; Even the largest mobile operators cannot compete with them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO