Tarleton State tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Montre Gipson had 22 points and Freddy Hicks added 20 points as Tarleton State got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62 on Thursday night.

Tahj Small had 11 points for Tarleton State (13-15, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shamir Bogues added three blocks.

Justin Johnson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (7-21, 2-14), whose losing streak reached six games. Quinton Johnson II added 12 points. RayQuan Taylor had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

