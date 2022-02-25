Tarleton State tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62

Montre Gipson had 22 points and Freddy Hicks added 20 points as Tarleton State got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62 on Thursday night.

Tahj Small had 11 points for Tarleton State (13-15, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shamir Bogues added three blocks.

Justin Johnson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (7-21, 2-14), whose losing streak reached six games. Quinton Johnson II added 12 points. RayQuan Taylor had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64 on Jan. 29.

