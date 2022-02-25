Home Team BBQ hosting Rock the Block event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Team BBQ on Saturday will host the fourth annual Rock the Block fundraiser from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event benefits Hogs for the Cause, an organization dedicated to fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Guests can purchase drinks and food from award-winning chefs and enjoy music and kids activities.

Participating chefs include Brandon Rushing of Ella & Ollies, Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Kevin Johnson of The Grocery, John Haire of Martin’s Bar-B-Que, Jeremiah Bacon of Oak Steakhouse, Matt Niessner of Halls Chophouse, Aaron Siegel and Taylor Garrigan of Home Team BBQ and Eddie Hernández and Mike Klank Taqueria Del Sol.

The Pink Stones, Travers Brothership, and Southern Avenue will perform live music.

General admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

VIP packages are available for $200 and they include access to the VIP lounge with limitless snacks from VIP chefs and an open bar. VIP chefs include Jason Stanhope from FIG, Bob Cook from Edmunds Oast, and Shannon Lee from Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Click here for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.