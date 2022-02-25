ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Home Team BBQ hosting Rock the Block event

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krfdi_0eOZzDV200

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Team BBQ on Saturday will host the fourth annual Rock the Block fundraiser from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event benefits Hogs for the Cause, an organization dedicated to fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Guests can purchase drinks and food from award-winning chefs and enjoy music and kids activities.

Lineup announced for North Charleston’s High Water festival

Participating chefs include Brandon Rushing of Ella & Ollies, Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Kevin Johnson of The Grocery, John Haire of Martin’s Bar-B-Que, Jeremiah Bacon of Oak Steakhouse, Matt Niessner of Halls Chophouse, Aaron Siegel and Taylor Garrigan of Home Team BBQ and Eddie Hernández and Mike Klank Taqueria Del Sol.

The Pink Stones, Travers Brothership, and Southern Avenue will perform live music.

General admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

VIP packages are available for $200 and they include access to the VIP lounge with limitless snacks from VIP chefs and an open bar. VIP chefs include Jason Stanhope from FIG, Bob Cook from Edmunds Oast, and Shannon Lee from Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Spring Artisan Market coming to Daniel Island in March

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Waterfront Daniel Island will host its Spring Artisan Market in March. The Spring Artisan Market on March 13 will bring food trucks, local vendors, and artisans to Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park. Guests can enjoy an afternoon full of music, food, and fun and learn more about the Waterfront community […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: 3rd Annual West Ashley Restaurant Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual West Ashley Restaurant Festival. The festival will gather restaurants from around the tri-county area to Avondale Center to give the community a taste of their best dishes. Starting at 2 p.m., guests can enjoy free samples of signature dishes. Then, from 2:45 p.m. until […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Historic Charleston Boxing Club to reopen Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After two years of renovations, the Charleston Boxing Club is set to reopen Monday afternoon. The City of Charleston and the downtown community came together to help raise money for the refurbishments. The club was started in 1984 by the late Al ‘Hollywood” Meggett and became a place for Charleston’s youth to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Charleston Battery’s imprint on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Battery starts its 30th season of competition on March 12, but the club’s off-the-pitch impact is what has supporters excited for a new decade of the ‘Black and Yellow.’ Part 1- The Bonds of The Regiment Del Shaffer has been a fan of the Charleston Battery since he was growing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cook
Person
Justin Fox
Person
Shannon Lee
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry newlyweds donate wedding flowers to hospital frontline staff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – From bouquets to centerpieces, the frontline staff at Summerville Medical Center felt compassion and gratitude, thanks to a newly married couple here in the Lowcountry. Thanks to newlyweds Isaiah and Sterling Singleton, many wedding pieces were delivered to ICU, COVID, ER, and respiratory therapy staff at Summerville Medical Center on Sunday. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Heart Walk raises over $1M for third year

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a great day for the American Heart Association as the Lowcountry Heart Walk hit over a million dollars for the third year straight. The Lowcountry’s years-long fight against heart disease and stroke made its return, both in-person and virtual, Saturday with the rally beating its fundraising goal for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiawah Island Golf Resort#Rock The Block#Food Drink#Home Team Bbq#Ella Ollies#Fox Bros#The Grocery#Martin#Oak Steakhouse#Halls Chophouse#Fig#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

25 influential women from South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- March 1 is the start of Women’s History Month, so we put together a list of some of the most notable ladies born in South Carolina. From pioneers in medicine to suffragettes to actresses, these women paved the way and are recognized for their impacts at the global, national, state, and local […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County reopens Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is back open on Tuesday for the first time since October. The county is making more money available for county neighbors who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills. Aid for landlords is also available. “I think that it’s been a very successful program. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Families upset after equipment damages Moncks Corner cemetery

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members are raising concerns after discovering damage – including broken headstones – at a Moncks Corner cemetery. A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Plantation Memorial Gardens on Sunday after receiving a call from an upset family. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy