Britton Deerfield girls basketball beats Clinton

BRITTON – Jillian Molnar has become a double-double machine for the Britton Deerfield girls basketball team.

Molnar scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Thursday as the Patriots pulled away from Clinton in the fourth quarter to win 47-38.

“She does a good job of working with her back to the basket and we didn’t force it into her,” sad BD head coach Kim Gall. “She got a couple of her baskets off offensive rebounds, and she did a good job of getting fouled when she got the ball inside.”

BD had contributions up and down its lineup as it halted a three-game losing streak with the non-conference win. Claire Molnar scored 10 points, had seven rebounds and had a great game defensively and Sydney Hazlett scored nine points and had six rebounds.

“Sydney really stepped up in the fourth quarter and sparked us,” Gall said. “She hit a shot from the block on an out-of-bounds play, then hit a baseline jumper a couple of possessions later in the fourth quarter that really helped us.”

Hazlett and Claire Molnar helped slow Clinton freshman Kaylie Livingston. Livingston scored 19 points in the first three quarters but was held scoreless in the fourth.

“We switched to a player-to-player defense for all of the fourth quarter,” Gall said. “We didn’t let her get a lot of good looks.”

Madelena Arriaga added nine rebounds.

“A lot of them were at key times,” Gall said.

BD (6-13, 1-11) plays Saturday at Concord while Clinton (3-16, 2-12 LCAA) plays Saturday as well at Whiteford.

"At this point in the season, you can only blame youth so much," said Clinton had coach Will Bennett. "My freshmen aren't freshmen anymore, they take charge. Kaylee Kranz going down with an ankle injury, that hurt, we didn't get a lot of calls going our way, but like I told those girls, you can't have excuses. You have to fix it and play above it.

"We got out-physicaled and outhustled and until we can find a way to not be that Jekyll-and-Hyde team, bring energy every single night and believe that we're as good as everyone believes we can be, I'm not sure what we're going to get every night."

Lenawee Christian 57, Lansing Christian 34: At Adrian, Kylie Summer set a Cougar school record with 10 3-pointers as Lenawee Christian closed the regular season 13-6.

Summer hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, four in the third and one in the fourth.

Avery Sluss chipped in with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Lizzy Scharer had a great game defensively and had seven assists while Isabelle Kirkendall had five rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tecumseh 48, Ypsilanti 29: At Ypsilanti, Tecumseh beat Ypsilanti for the second time this week and set up a game for the Southeastern Conference White Division championship Tuesday.

Ryder Zajac led Tecumseh with 19 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. He also went 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Ryan Mossburg added eight points.

“Thought we did a good job tonight of setting the tone on the defensive end that led to some easy baskets for us,” Tecumseh coach Jamison Webster said. “We also did a good job of taking care of the ball and executing on the offensive end for the most part all night to get the shots we wanted.”

Tecumseh (13-5) is 6-3 in the SEC White. Chelsea is 7-2 while Jackson is 7-3. Tecumseh hosts Chelsea Tuesday. A win by Tecumseh will mean a three-way tie for the league title as all three teams would be 1-1 against each other.

Tecumseh plays Saturday at Concord. The 13 victories for Tecumseh are the most for the team since the 1997-98 and 1998-99 teams won 13 games.

Madison 54, Morenci 45: At Madison, Madison outscored Morenci 18-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Maurice Nieto scored six of his 12 points in the final period for the Trojans (9-8, 6-5 TCC). Dominic Regalado had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Xavier Powers added seven points, seven assists and four steals.

Madison is at Sand Creek Friday.

Morenci (8-10, 3-8 TCC) is off until Tuesday when it is at Hillsdale. Lansdon Mansfield hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Shamus Alcock and Bryson Bachelder scored 12 points each.