ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcKDL_0eOZzAqr00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.

State Supreme Court vacancy triggers succession debate in West Virginia legislature

Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

The videotaped killing sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe as part of reckoning over racial injustice. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng and Lane both said they deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene. Thao testified that he relied on the other officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs as his attention was elsewhere.

Conviction of a federal civil rights violation that results in death is punishable by life in prison or even death, but such sentences are extremely rare. The former officers will remain free on bond pending sentencing.

During the monthlong trial, prosecutors sought to show that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to move Floyd or give him CPR. Prosecutors argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

The defense said their training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that the three officers “chose to do nothing” as Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights.

A handful of protesters stood outside the courthouse Thursday morning holding large signs, including one mocking the officers that said, “If I only had a brain, a heart, the nerve.” It was decorated with pictures of the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”

All 12 members of the jury — eight women and four men — appeared to be white, although the court has not released demographics such as race or age. A woman who appeared to be of Asian descent was excused Tuesday from the panel without explanation; a man who appeared to be of Asian descent remains as an alternate if one of the current 12 cannot continue.

Lane is white, Kueng is Black and Thao is Hmong American.

That was a sharp contrast to the jury that deliberated the state murder case against Chauvin. That jury was half white and half nonwhite.

The federal jury pool was selected from throughout the state, which includes areas much more conservative and less diverse than the Minneapolis area from which Chauvin’s jury was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Prosecutors sought to show during the monthlong trial that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to roll Floyd onto his side or give him CPR. They argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department’s training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help rookies Kueng and Lane after they responded to a call that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. Floyd struggled with officers as they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao watched bystanders and traffic as Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs.

The jurors were not sequestered — isolated from outside influences that could sway their opinion — which is sometimes done by having them stay in hotels during deliberations. They were allowed to watch videos from the scene and view other evidence as much as they wanted during deliberations.

Federal civil rights violations that result in death are punishable by up to life in prison or even death, but those sentences are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines suggest the officers would get much less if convicted.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate trial in June on state charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Man arrested for creating “ghost guns”

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Clarksburg man has been arrested for using firearms and tools to make his own weapons as a “prohibited and underage person.” Police first conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 7 p.m. near Henderson Corner Road and Seneca Crossing Drive. Officers smelled marijuana when they approached and found […]
CLARKSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WDVM) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare.  According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
WDVM 25

Two abducted children found by FCSO deputies

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office successfully found two abducted children and made the arrest of their abductor. At around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Frederick Sheriff’s Office responded to abduction at the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road. When deputies found the suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Wade Schultz approached him. Schultz deployed a […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WDVM 25

DC Police seek suspects involved in armed robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Washington, DC. Police say it happened on the 2000 block of Benning Road Northeast on Saturday. The suspects caught on surveillance camera- entering an establishment approached an employee with a gun and demanded money. The victim […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Two dead in Germantown, police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were found dead in a Germantown parking lot after officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday morning. Montgomery County Police say officers were called to Highstream Drive around 9:05 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man and woman in the parking lot. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Victim’s name released in Damascus fatal crash

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Friday in Damascus. Police said that an off-duty officer first saw the crash around 4:39 p.m. at the 24300 block of Ridge Road. Three cars were involved, and the officer called for more units. Detectives’ investigation found that the driver […]
DAMASCUS, MD
WDVM 25

Rockville man arrested in Lakeforest Mall stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man has been arrested after Feb. 21’s homicide at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. Police said that 25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson entered the mall’s T-Mobile store and immediately began to stab 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado. Maldonado tried to escape but collapsed near the food court. First responders transported him to a […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Minneapolis Police#Sentencing#West Virginia Legislature#Ap#State Supreme Court#Cpr
WDVM 25

Man arrested after car chase with baby in car

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An attempted traffic stop in Allegany County, Maryland turned into a high-speed chase. Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to pull over 22-year-old Devonnte Wilson of Hagerstown as he was speeding on Route 36 near Lonaconing, Maryland on Sunday at around 4 p.m. The deputy tried to carry out […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Berkeley County Animal Control petition denied

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals voted unanimously to refuse the petition for Writ of Mandamus that the Alley Cat Allies Inc. placed against the Berkeley County Animal Control. Alley Cat Allies first submitted the petition back in November. They based their petition on a private investigation they did on […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDVM 25

Executive order bans Russian-based liquor

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — An executive order was signed Monday by Gov. Jim Justice banning all sales of Russian-based liquors. “We feel strongly that the war in Ukraine is awful. And we support the Ukrainian country as they’re being invaded right now and do not support any invasion of another country. It’s just not humanitarian,” […]
RETAIL
WDVM 25

Former DC Fire Chief passes away

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe died on Sunday, February 27, according to the D.C. Fire Department. The department issued a statement on the former chief’s death via Twitter. Ellerbe served as the Fire Chief from January 2, 2011, until July 2, 2014. He was appointed by […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy