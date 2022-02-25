ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘Not backing down’: UW Health nurses, employees picket amid push for union recognition

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBVNW_0eOZyWuy00

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of UW Health employees picketed outside UW Hospital Thursday evening calling for solutions to what they call a crisis within the healthcare system.

The group said for more than two years, the majority of nurses have been calling on the UW Health board and administration to recognize their union so they can advocate for themselves and their patients.

“We mean business and we’re not going anywhere,” registered nurse Shari Signer said. “We are not backing down. The nurses are the ones that know what’s happening at the bedside and that we need to be at the table helping to make decisions that directly impact the patients that we’re caring for.”

RELATED: UW Health nurses use #whyuwnursesneedaunion to shed light on understaffing

Demonstrators said nurses are suffering from extreme physical, mental and emotional exhaustion and many are leaving UW Health and the field altogether, worsening the state’s nursing shortage.

UW Health press secretary Emily Kumlien issued a statement ahead of the picket, saying:

“At UW Health, we encourage our nurses to make their voices heard. Hundreds of them are doing that through our shared governance system of nursing councils, driving the continuous improvement that has made us the #1 hospital in Wisconsin ten straight years. While the law is clear that we cannot recognize a union and collectively bargain a contract, we will continue working directly with our nurses through our nursing councils to address workforce challenges and continue improving the patient care we provide.”

Signer previously told News 3 Now the shared governance system and similar approaches have not worked.

In November, UW Health denied allegations from two Madison alders who accused the healthcare organization of using anti-union tactics and anti-union consultants. Months prior, the Common Council backed the workers’ unionization push .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Absolutely’ a good time for Dane Co. mask mandate to end, PHMDC spokesperson says

MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County’s COVID-19 mask mandate nears its 12:01 a.m. Tuesday expiration, a Public Health Madison & Dane County spokesperson said data shows it’s “absolutely” a good time to shift away from the requirement. In an interview with News 3 Now hours before the mandate expired, PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke said case counts and hospitalizations have fallen...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Yes, you can drop your mask, but leave it on if you’re at the doctor’s office

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s mask requirement ended Tuesday, but you should still keep your face covering on in some situations. UnityPoint Health-Meriter is reminding residents that masks are still required in local hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. That includes UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health, and SSM Health. Each hospital or clinic has its own set of guidelines to go along...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Banning yourself from buying guns: A suicide prevention method took hold in 3 states. Can it happen in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — In the past few years, 41 people in three states across the country have voluntarily banned themselves from buying guns: none of them have chosen to reverse that ban. Since 2017, Madison-area state senator Melissa Agard has tried to get traction in the state legislature that would give Wisconsinites a similar option. She’s once again introducing it,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW School of Education to extend Wisconsin Teacher Pledge program

MADISON, Wis. – The UW School of Education is extending its Wisconsin Teacher Pledge program, university officials announced Tuesday. The program pays for in-state tuition, fees, testing, and licensing costs for students looking to get a degree in education. In return, students agree to teach for four years at a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school in Wisconsin. Students who go on to teach in a high-need school or subject will only need to teach for three years.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Uw#Unionization#Uw Health#Uw Hospital#News 3#The Common Council#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program works to stop cancer in its tracks

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health’s Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program is working to stop the deadly disease. The program, which began in 2020, identifies and monitors patients who are at increased risk of developing pancreas cancer. As of February, over 1,000 patients are part of the program. Pancreas cancer is the second-most deadly cancer behind lung cancer, so preventing is literally...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives more than $17 million to aid schools facing food issues

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction received over $17 million to aid schools that have struggled to purchase and receive food. The money was given to the DPI by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. Schools need to purchase food for National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program, but supply chain issues...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two threats phoned in to Madison Memorial High School Tuesday, prompting lockout, secure hold

MADISON, Wis. — One day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation at Madison Memorial High School, two additional threats led officials to put the school in a lockout status Tuesday, school officials said. In an e-mail to parents Tuesday morning, Memorial High School principal Matt Hendrickson said the school was put on a brief hold during the morning after...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy