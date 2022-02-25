Man sentenced to 13 years for deadly DUI crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to 13 years in prison after he drove under the influence of alcohol and killed a woman when he crashed into her car.

Billy Bowman will serve the time followed by two years of probation.

The woman’s family wanted Bowman to be sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison.

“My mother was beloved by her grandchildren, her family and her friends,” said Yuri Ramos in court.

Cylea Lyrio’s son will never forget the moment his life changed forever when he found out his mother was killed by a drunk driver.

“The desperation in my stepfather’s cry, the look in my children’s faces when they saw her for the last time before she was cremated,” said Ramos.

Bowman was speeding down Perdido Key Boulevard and crashed into Lyrio’s car after spending time drinking at Flora-Bama. He told the judge he regrets his decisions and apologized to her family.

“To say that this has haunted me is an understatement,” said Bowman. “I’ve gone nights without sleeping and days without eating. It makes me sick to my stomach and will for the rest of my life, I’m sorry and I hope that one day I can be forgiven by the whole family.”

Frency Moore said her mother came here from Brazil to give them a better life. In the courtroom, Moore talked directly to Bowman for the first time.

“I choose to let go of my anger towards you,” said Moore. “Today, I choose to forgive you and the pain you have caused me. The burden of carrying this anger is too heavy on me.”

After court, Moore talked to WKRG News 5 about the tough decision to forgive the man who took her mother’s life away.

“I found that if I hold onto the anger from Mr. Bowman’s actions, I don’t have any room in my heart to do the great things that my mom wanted me to do,” said Moore.

Bowman has been in jail for almost a year and will get credit for that so that means about 12 years left to serve in state prison. His driver’s license is permanently revoked.

