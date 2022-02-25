ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Man sentenced to 13 years for deadly DUI crash

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoQ03_0eOZy5Pq00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to 13 years in prison after he drove under the influence of alcohol and killed a woman when he crashed into her car.

Billy Bowman will serve the time followed by two years of probation.

Family claims child was hurt in police custody during shooting investigation

The woman’s family wanted Bowman to be sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison.

“My mother was beloved by her grandchildren, her family and her friends,” said Yuri Ramos in court.

Cylea Lyrio’s son will never forget the moment his life changed forever when he found out his mother was killed by a drunk driver.

“The desperation in my stepfather’s cry, the look in my children’s faces when they saw her for the last time before she was cremated,” said Ramos.

Bowman was speeding down Perdido Key Boulevard and crashed into Lyrio’s car after spending time drinking at Flora-Bama. He told the judge he regrets his decisions and apologized to her family.

“To say that this has haunted me is an understatement,” said Bowman. “I’ve gone nights without sleeping and days without eating. It makes me sick to my stomach and will for the rest of my life, I’m sorry and I hope that one day I can be forgiven by the whole family.”

Frency Moore said her mother came here from Brazil to give them a better life. In the courtroom, Moore talked directly to Bowman for the first time.

“I choose to let go of my anger towards you,” said Moore. “Today, I choose to forgive you and the pain you have caused me. The burden of carrying this anger is too heavy on me.”

After court, Moore talked to WKRG News 5 about the tough decision to forgive the man who took her mother’s life away.

“I found that if I hold onto the anger from Mr. Bowman’s actions, I don’t have any room in my heart to do the great things that my mom wanted me to do,” said Moore.

Bowman has been in jail for almost a year and will get credit for that so that means about 12 years left to serve in state prison. His driver’s license is permanently revoked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2 charged for staging ambush at convenience store

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they allegedly tried to stage an ambush at a convenience store, according to an ECSO Facebook post.  Dominic Anthony Burleson and Jamaine Flowers were charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and felony murder for a shooting that happened at […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Man arrested using infrared drones

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man using infrared drones. The man was arrested after deputies were called to a bar at 172 Woodruff Avenue East. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the parking lot pointing at them with a gun. Instead of sending a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Keonte Evans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keonte Evans, who was indicted in Mobile in April 2021. Last year, 25-year-old Evans was indicted in Mobile. At that time, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after Monday morning pursuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people have been arrested after a pursuit Monday morning. A BCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Feb 28 in the Rosinton community for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and began the […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Shooting#Wkrg News
WKRG News 5

One injured after downtown Mobile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman was shot on Monday, Feb 28 downtown Mobile according to Mobile Police. Around 8:30 p.m. MPD was flagged down at St. Louis and Claiborne Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, MPD discovered the incident occurred in the area of Springhill Avenue and Broad Street. MPD says the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County school responds to possible bomb threat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Bluewater Elementary School in Okaloosa County, Fla. allegedly received a bomb threat on Feb. 28, 2022, according to the principal of the school. According to a Facebook post, the school received the bomb threat through a phone call to the front desk. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WKRG News 5

Man overturns truck after trying to pass school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus. The crash happened Monday, Feb. 28 after the driver of a brown pick-up truck tried to pass a school bus. The driver then crashed into the bus and overturned at County Road 164 near North Pine Barren […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27. Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Family offers $1,000 reward after dog found shot to death

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WKRG) — “If you’re going to shoot an animal to kill it you’re going to shoot it in the front shoulder. I’m a deer hunter and I mean that’s what you do,” said Brent Stuart. Stuart’s dog, Paisley, was found shot to death last week near his home in Escatawpa. He says it […]
ESCATAWPA, MS
WKRG News 5

Vehicle hits horse on Lott Road

UPDATE (2/28 10:08 p.m.): ALEA has said there are no injuries but the horse has died. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently working an accident where a vehicle hit a horse on Lott Road. The accident occurred on Lott Road just south of McCrary Road. The Mobile County Sheriff’s […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy