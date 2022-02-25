New Haven church among those in Conn. holding prayer vigils for Ukraine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, local communities are uniting in prayer, with a New Haven church one of several across the state holding prayer vigils Thursday night.

There were a lot of hugs and tears as local Ukrainian Americans sat in St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, praying for their country. Many were feeling helpless but also hopeful.

“I’m Ukrainian and my heart is in Ukraine,” said Christine Melnyk.

Anna Salemme is the president of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

She said on Monday, oxygen condensers were delivered to one of the Ukrainian hospitals that is now under attack.

“You know, here the doctors were thrilled to be getting medical aid for their COVID patients and now God knows how many patients they’ll be getting,” Salemme said.

All day long these Ukrainian Americans have felt terror and turmoil as missiles drop near Kyiv and people flee their homeland, but in this moment, their fears were turning hopeful through the Virgin Mary.

“She’s always been considered our protector and so in times of trouble, the Ukrainians do turn to Mary and pray,” Salemme said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker sat amongst the small crowd.

“Frankly I wanted to come to a place with a lot of other people that were reflecting on this. I’m just trying to make sense of it myself and so in some ways I’m here to show my support and otherwise I’m here for myself to just reflect and think about what impact this has on the world as a whole,” Elicker said.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the priest said prayer service will be open to anyone who wants to pray for the people of Ukraine. They begin at 9 a.m.

