Energy Industry

Vietnam to import additional 2.4 mln cu m of petroleum products in Q2

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam will import an additional 2.4 million cubic metres of petroleum products in the second quarter to compensate for a fall in domestic output, the industry and trade ministry said on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country has been facing a petroleum supply shortage after its largest refinery cut its production rate last month after shareholders disagreed over financing for crude oil procurement. read more

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

