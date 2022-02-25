ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron says monitoring Russia situation, can adjust crude supply

 4 days ago
HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Thursday it is monitoring markets after Russia invaded Ukraine and can adjust crude supply through its trading organization to meet market demand.

"Chevron sources crude from multiple global suppliers. We are monitoring the situation," the company said in an e-mailed statement, adding it "will take the necessary actions to continue to meet the needs of the marketplace" while complying with all current applicable laws.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

