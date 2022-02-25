ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron says monitoring Russia situation, can adjust crude supply

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it is monitoring markets after Russia invaded Ukraine and can adjust crude supply through its trading organization to meet market demand.

“Chevron sources crude from multiple global suppliers. We are monitoring the situation,” the company said in an e-mailed statement, adding it “will take the necessary actions to continue to meet the needs of the marketplace” while complying with all current applicable laws.

rigzone.com

IEA Monitoring Russia Actions

The IEA noted this week that it is monitoring, with growing concern, Russia’s recent statements and actions, and their potential implications for energy markets. “The agency is continuing its consultations with its member countries and key partners on appropriate measures to ensure energy security,” the IEA said in a statement posted on its website prior to Russia’s latest escalation in a conflict with Ukraine.
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Shipping giant Maersk considers suspension of all deliveries to and from Russia

"Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland," Marsek said in a statement. The shipping giant said it was "keeping a close eye" on developments regarding Russia's actions. The U.S., European Union, Canada and Britain have all announced sanctions targeting Moscow...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Austria's OMV says gas supplies from Russia are arriving normally

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV (OMVV.VI) is receiving normal gas deliveries from Russia, it said on Thursday. "All contractually agreed quantities are being delivered," a company spokesperson said in response to a query after Russia invaded Ukraine. read more. Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
