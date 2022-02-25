ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Conservative Texas students suing university over hate speech rules

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZf8b_0eOZwq1I00

(NEXSTAR) – Three students of the University of Houston are suing the school, saying the school’s anti-harassment policies are limiting their free speech. The students, who consider themselves conservatives, say what UH considers hate speech is just their opinion.

Houston Chronicle reports one of the students believes the Black Lives Matter movement is making racial tensions worse. The other two students say they don’t feel free to express their beliefs against transgender women competing in women’s sports and that women make less money than men because of the free market, respectively.

Beauty queen/political commentator dies after fall, family says

The students, who are part of the advocacy group Speech First, say they want to talk to classmates about these issues but don’t want to be punished for it.

“These students want to engage in speech that is arguably covered by the University’s policy, but they credibly fear that the expression of their deeply held views will be considered ‘intimidating,’ ‘denigrating,’ ‘negative stereotyp[es] and the like,” the lawsuit reads.

The University of Houston said it stands by its policy, which prohibits discriminatory speech toward protected classes, such as race and sexual orientation.

“This lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the University of Houston System’s Anti-Discrimination policy based on the First Amendment,” UH said in its statement. “We believe Speech First has misconstrued or misread this policy as our policy clearly indicates that actionable harassment must be ‘unlawfully severe, pervasive, or persistent treatment,’ the standard cited by Plaintiffs and adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The students are only referred to as “Student A, B, C” in the lawsuit, but Student A – who opposes abortion, LGBTQ marriage and using a person’s preferred pronouns – says he “wants to engage in open and robust intellectual debate with his fellow students… to point out the flaws in their arguments and convince them to changes their minds.”

EXPLAINED: Why Kharkiv is one of Ukraine’s most vulnerable cities

The lawsuit names several UH leaders, including Renu Khator, the president and system chancellor. UH says constitutionally guaranteed First Amendment rights are important to any university and are considered especially important at UH.

Speech First previously sued the University of Texas Austin for similar reasons. As a result of Speech First v. Fenves, UT agreed to dismantle its Campus Climate Response Team. UT’s The Daily Texan explains the former CRRT allowed students to report bias and harassment on campus.

UT’s decision was praised by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , who called it a victory against “absurd PC police.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

ROTC instructor disciplined for using ‘n-word’ at school

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor at Mesa Ridge High School is being disciplined for using the “n-word” while discussing language with a class of cadets earlier this month. A Widefield District 3 spokesperson said the school’s principal, upon learning of the incident, took immediate action in addressing the issue. She […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Making history: First statewide prison radio station launches in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — The first statewide prison radio station in the United States history launches Tuesday morning in Colorado. On March 1, “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio” will begin broadcasting music, stories, news, and entertainment into all facilities in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). Reaching over 14,000 incarcerated listeners, the radio station’s goal is a […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Education
KXRM

Gov. Polis’ COVID ‘Roadmap’ recognized by city official

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Mayor of Pueblo, Nick Gradisar, shared his enthusiasm for the announcement of “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward” by Governor Jared Polis. Governor Polis’ press release conference explained what residents of the state could expect according to vaccination status, those who are not fully vaccinated, and for those who […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renu Khator
KXRM

State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be limited to the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks in the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#College#Nexstar#Houston Chronicle#University#The U S Supreme Court#Lgbtq
KXRM

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare.  According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that […]
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KXRM

Who is the most popular Pokémon in Colorado?

COLORADO – Sunday is National Pokémon  Day and marks 26 years since Pokemon was introduced in 1996. From tv shows, films, and video games, the incredible world of ‘Pocket Monsters’ is celebrated by fans worldwide, including in Colorado. National Day Today, a media platform that tracks unique and exciting holidays, dug into some data to […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

The Broadmoor to host career fairs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor resort is hoping to hire a number of people and is hosting several career fairs to make it happen. The resort says it’s looking for more than fifty seasonal, full-time, and part-time positions at both The Broadmoor and their wilderness properties. Those jobs include positions in Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy