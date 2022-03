That big win to prove to the naysayers and critics that the Washington men’s basketball team can hang with the Pac-12 elite continues to elude the Huskies. Once again, UW went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the conference and held up for more than 20 minutes before wilting in the second half against No. 17 UCLA’s dominant interior attack.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO