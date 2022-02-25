ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why Ukraine isn’t called ‘the Ukraine’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Kirk
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3t5U_0eOZwfYX00

( WBOY ) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resurfaced a decades-old question: Is the country called “Ukraine” or “the Ukraine”?

Despite common use of the articled version, there is no longer any “the” in front of Ukraine’s official name. “The Ukraine” was previously used as a shortened version of “the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic,” and therefore saying “the Ukraine” refers to a time that many Ukrainians would rather not reference.

Ukraine, not ‘The Ukraine’

In 2015, following President Obama’s use of “the Ukraine” at a press conference, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine explained that “the Ukraine” was the what the Soviet Union called the region during Soviet rule. As an independent country, it is simply called “Ukraine.”

“It is incorrect to refer to the Ukraine, even though a lot of people do it,” explained former ambassador William Taylor in a Time article published in March 2015. Using the article alongside the name of the country, he said, can be seen as denying Ukraine’s independence.

Continuing coverage of the Russia invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine declared itself independent from the Soviet Union in August of 1991, and the population of Ukraine voted for independence officially on Dec. 1 of that same year.

Shortly afterward, an article that appeared in The Ukrainian Weekly from Dec. 8, 1991, featured a headline reading, “The ‘the’ is gone,” and reported on an official change in how the Associated Press referred to Ukraine.

“The AP wrote: ‘As a result of the passage of the independence referendum in Ukraine and moves toward international recognition of Ukraine as an independent county, The Associated Press will henceforth use ‘Ukraine’ instead of ‘USSR’ in datelines from Ukraine,'” the newspaper quoted.

To align with the preferred name of the Ukrainian government, the newspaper also reported that AP would drop the “the” commonly used before Ukraine. Other news outlets followed suit.

Update: 137 killed in Ukraine, new sanctions for Russia

Since then, some English media outlets have been criticized for using the incorrect article. In 2012, when Ukraine was preparing to host an international football festival, a number of news outlets incorrectly referred to the country as “the Ukraine,” sparking outrage from some Ukrainian people.

In a 2012 story from BBC , a representative of the Embassy of Ukraine in London explained the difference. “‘The Ukraine’ is incorrect both grammatically and politically,” she said. “Ukraine is both the conventional short and long name of the country. This name is stated in the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence and Constitution.”

Some stipulate that “the Ukraine” became common speech because of its word origin. Other countries such as the Philippines and the Netherlands, which also use an article, have names derived from geological features. For example, the Philippines refers to the Philippine Islands, and the Netherlands means the “lowlands.” Similarly, Ukraine means “borderlands,” making it reasonable that a proceeding “the” would be acceptable, from an origin standpoint. But as Ukrainian representatives have pointed out repeatedly, the “the” is no longer necessary nor appropriate.

So as Ukraine once again becomes a topic of global interest, and more and more news outlets include “Ukraine” in their headlines (without the “the”), just remember that it isn’t the Mandela effect, but rather history that has changed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Independence Referendum#Wboy#Russian#Ukrainians#Soviet#Time#The Ukrainian Weekly#The Associated Press#Ap
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Philippines
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy