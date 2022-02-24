ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three Observations: Bad puck management leads to Sabres loss in Montreal

By Josh Schmit
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvvkT_0eOZwdn500

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR) - The Sabres came into Wednesday night's game in Montreal after two days of rest looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Canadiens on the other hand came in on a three-game winning streak with something to prove after the Sabres had beaten them in three previous meetings.

After the hire of Martin St. Louis, the Canadiens have lost three games and won three games and look like a much different team. This was the year's final meeting between the two teams, with the Sabres hoping to sweep Montreal for the first time since the 1983-84 season.

The game started off rough for the Sabres, who looked very slow out of the gate, and Nick Suzuki capitalized on the opportunity by scoring the game's first goal for the Canadiens. Suzuki would add another goal in the second period on a penalty shot.

While the Sabres did push back in the second and third periods it wasn't enough. Cole Caufield would eventually score the third goal for Montreal in the third period and Jake Evans scored the empty-net goal to make it 4-0.

Overall the game was a disaster from start to finish for the Sabres, with turnovers by the dozen and no real high danger chances.

Here are this game's three observations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fu57l_0eOZwdn500
Photo credit Jean-Yves Ahern USA TODAY Sports

1. Turnovers Galore -

Pick your poison on what to talk about for tonight’s game, but one astronomical number to come from this game is 31 giveaways by the Buffalo Sabres, 20 of which came in the first period. Surprisingly, only one of these turnovers led directly to a goal, but these numbers are game killers and almost guarantee a loss. Simply put, you can’t win if you don’t have the puck.

However, the Sabers did force the Canadiens to commit 34 turnovers of their own, but Buffalo just couldn’t do anything with the puck once they got it back. With a combination of speed, hunger, and a bit of puck luck, the Canadiens got out of every mistake they made unscathed.

Long story short, the Sabres need to have better puck control going into St. Louis, or we could see the same kind of game, if not worse, because the Blues won’t give the Sabres as many chances as the Canadiens did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KScdU_0eOZwdn500
Photo credit Jean-Yves Ahern USA TODAY Sports

2. Lets get physical -

Possibly the only positive spin on this game was the Sabres got angry. This game saw huge hits from Mattias Samuelsson, Casey Fitzgerald, and even Rasmus Dahlin. In recent years when teams would be rolling the Sabres like Montreal was this game, the team would rarely ever have a response or some form of retaliation.

In the first period of this game, even before Montreal was all over the team, Fitzgerald and Samuelsson both had their own big hits on key Canadiens players in hopes of sending a message, or at the very least get under their skin. At the end of the first is when Dahlin got involved throwing a huge hip check on Josh Anderson.

This continued throughout the night and even led to a fight between Fitzgerald and Brendan Gallagher. The physicality didn’t lead to as many positive results as goals or opportunities, but at least they went down swinging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOzD9_0eOZwdn500
Photo credit Jean-Yves Ahern USA TODAY Sports

3. Simplicity is key-

A lot of the turnovers the Sabres committed this game were from over complicated passes that led to no one. Whether it was a drop pass that resulted in a three on two or a poor breakout pass that leads to a high danger shot, Buffalo was trying to force too much fancy hockey.

At points this season, we’ve seen amazing passing plays from Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, which is welcomed, but when the same pass isn’t working repeatedly, it’s time to switch up the game plan. They need to build up some confidence with more straightforward passes when coming into the game and build on them to bigger and better things.

----------

The Sabres certainly need to clean up their passing play heading into the next game against the St. Louis Blues. The Blues are second in the central division with 66 points and a record of 30-14-6. This is the first of two games of the season between the two teams.

Sabres pregame show starts at 7 p.m. EST with Pat Malacaro and Paul Hamilton, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. EST on the home of the Buffalo Sabres WGR Sports Radio 550.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres shut out by Montreal 4-0

MONTREAL (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres were shut out for the fifth time this season, falling to the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Buffalo has now lost four straight games and has been outscored 18-7 during that span.The Sabres are back in action on Friday night with a matchup on the road against the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Canadiens 2-0

The Buffalo Sabres are in Montreal taking on the fellow Atlantic Division Canadiens. It’s Buffalo’s first look at the Habs since the team named Martin St. Louis their interim head coach.
NHL
Buffalo News

Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Inside the hanger at Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport late Wednesday night, mechanics went through a mental checklist of ways to thaw a frozen piece of equipment that was vital to starting a charter plane that was supposed to carry the Buffalo Sabres to St. Louis. Space...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Casey Fitzgerald
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Buffalo News

[BN] Hockey: Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis. Multiple Buffalo Sabres played through a stomach ailment Wednesday – Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo were sidelined with the non-Covid-19 illness – and no one was in a cheerful mood when the buses carrying the Sabres’ players, coaches and staff sat idle at Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport after a 4-0 loss.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Blues tied 2-2

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues doing battle for the first time since January 9, 2020. The Sabres got back Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson for tonight’s contest.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked by Canadiens in series finale

The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday night. Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montelbault recorded his first-career shutout in victory.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#The Buffalo Sabres#Sabers
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Wild’s Loss to Maple Leafs – 2/24/22

The Minnesota Wild lost their fourth in their last five games in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Wild didn’t play a terrible game overall, but it certainly doesn’t look like the dame team that played so well in January. Let’s look at some of the biggest takeaways from this loss.
NHL
NESN

Sabres Goaltender Dustin Tokarski Starting Friday vs. Blues

Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski reports that goaltender Dustin Tokarski will start tonight’s contest versus the St. Louis Blues. Tokarski’s last start came on February 19, when he allowed four goals on 35 shots in Buffalo’s 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. It was his sixth consecutive outing in which he’s allowed three or more goals.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres have turned into sloppy mess

Buffalo had one scoring chance in the whole period when Jeff Skinner led a 2-on-1. The Canadiens gave him a free lane to the net, but Skinner elected to pass to a covered Mark Jankowski and the play was killed.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Jets Home For One Game

After returning from its away swing back east, the Colorado Avalanche are returning to the Mile High City for Friday's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The last matchup between these two clubs was on Jan. 6 where Gabriel...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins recall defenseman P.O Joseph from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman P.O Joseph from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Friday. His recall comes on the same day the team revealed incumbent defenseman Mike Matheson will be sidelined on a “week-to-week” basis with an undisclosed injury. This marks the third time this...
NHL
The Associated Press

Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog was a captain of few words in the dressing room, not needing to say much after Colorado’s forgettable first period on Friday night. His scoring showed the way. Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Avalanche stormed back from...
NHL
NHL

Aho following Kurri's path as NHL star from Finland

Forward leads Hurricanes in scoring, has much in common with Hall of Famer. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler returns to one his favorite features, "Then and...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Oilers goalie problems, and Canadiens win again

Huge two points for the Kings on Wednesday night as they were 3-2 winners against the Arizona Coyotes. Arvidssoon scored two goals in the win, including the game-winning goal with less than three minutes to playa in regulation. Arvidsson was one of the Kings’ big offseason moves and he now has 15 goals on the season. This has been Arvidsson’s most productive season in four years.
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres shut out on the road by Canadiens

Craig Anderson made 25 saves Wednesday night in the Buffalo Sabres' 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki had a three-point night (2+1) for Montreal, while Cole Caufield and Jake Evans also tallied. Sam Montembeault stopped 32 shots to earn his first-career shutout. Buffalo's power play...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings, Maple Leafs collide for Saturday night matchup

Detroit brings 15-10-3 home ice record into Original Six clash. As has been the case throughout the rivalry's history, the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs have already played two highly entertaining games this season. Detroit will look to come out on the winning side for the first time in what figures to be a lively atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
602
Followers
3K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy