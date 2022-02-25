ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Duren scores 22 to lift Memphis past Temple 78-64

By Ap Sports
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren tied his season high with 22 points as Memphis topped Temple 78-64 on Thursday night.

DeAndre Williams had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Memphis (16-9, 10-5 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II added 12 points and Alex Lomax had six assists.

Jahlil White had 17 points for the Owls (15-10, 8-6). Hysier Miller added 16 points. Zach Hicks had 11 points.

Tigers Reach 10-Win Mark in AAC Play with 78-64 Win over Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jalen Duren matched a career high with 22 points, and DeAndre Williams added 19 and nine rebounds to help the Memphis Tigers to their 10th win in the last 14 outings with a 78-64 victory over Temple Thursday night at FedExForum.

Memphis (16-9, 10-5 American Athletic Conference) has reached the 10-win mark in conference play for the fifth-straight season, including all four years under head coach Penny Hardaway .

The Tigers remain in third place in the AAC standings with three games to play. Houston leads the way at 12-2, and SMU is right behind at 11-3.

Duren matched his season-best scoring output of 22 points in a season-high 34 minutes of play. He went 7-for-12 from the field and made eight of his nine free throw tries. Williams was one shy of matching his season best with the 19-point outing, and Landers Nolley II was also in double figures with 12 points with all coming in the second half.

Tyler Harris also turned it on in the second half, scoring all of his nine points in the second 20 minutes.

The Tigers were 25-for-28 from the charity stripe in the ballgame (.893).

Temple used a 15-2 run midway through the first half to lead by as many as eight points, but the Tigers led 33-32 at the break after scoring the final six points of the frame.

Duren had 17 points in the first half alone.

Memphis grew its advantage to as many as 19 points down the stretch en route to the 14-point win. The final 10:00 of the game was played with a double-digit Memphis lead following a Nolley II triple.

Memphis won the battle of the boards 35-26 and finished the game shooting 49.0 percent from the field (24-49). The Owls shot 39.6 percent from the floor (21-53).

Temple (15-10, 8-6 AAC) was led by Jahlil White ’s 17 points in 31 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

The Tigers remain at FedExForum Sunday to play Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. After that, the regular season finishes at South Florida on Thursday, March 3 and at home against Houston on Sunday, March 6.

POSTGAME NOTES

Memphis used the starting lineup of Alex Lomax , Lester Quinones , Landers Nolley II , DeAndre Williams and Jalen Duren for the fourth-straight game.Memphis has used 16 different starting lineups in the 25 games this season.The last four games are the first time this season the Tigers have used the same lineup in four consecutive contests.Memphis won its third-straight game against Temple and now leads the all-time series between the two schools, 12-11.Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is 3-1 against the Owls in his head coaching career.Memphis shot 89.3 percent from the free throw line (25-28), its second-best single-game output of the season.Memphis’ best game from the stripe was at No. 6/7 Houston on Feb. 12 (.947, 18-19).The Tigers have shot at least 80.0 percent from the free throw line with at least 15 attempts in eight games this season.Memphis accomplished the feat just once last season and four times total in 2019-20. Jalen Duren matched his career high with 22 points. The freshman also had 22 against Western Kentucky on Nov. 19. Duren has scored in double figures in eight-straight games.He also blocked three shots in the contest and is now tied with Shawne Williams (2005-06) for eighth-most in a single season by a freshman in Memphis history.Duren has swatted at least one shot in 19 of the 21 games he has played. DeAndre Williams ’ 19 points are his most since scoring 20 against No. 6/8 Alabama on Dec. 14. Memphis is 29-10 when he plays in a game, compared to 7-7 when he does not. Landers Nolley II has finished in double figures in four consecutive games. Alex Lomax dished out a team-high six assists. Memphis is 27-7 when the senior has at least five assists in a game, including 5-3 this year. Over the last five games, Lomax has 31 assists and seven turnovers. Tyler Harris went 3-for-3 from the free throw line. The senior has made 17-straight free throws.

