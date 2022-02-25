ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State office buildings closed to the public in Friday's storm

By Morgan Cunningham
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Governor Lamont directs state office buildings to be closed to the public during the winter snowstorm on Friday.

The Governor is directing that all Level 2 employees who are able to telework should do so for the duration of storm-related closures.

All Level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be performed via telework should not report in-person.

“Because this snowstorm is expected to have a significant impact on the morning commute, and out of an abundance of caution, we are closing state office buildings for the day on Friday,” Governor Lamont said in a written release.

"I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to stay off the roads on Friday morning unless absolutely necessary, particularly during the height of the storm so that DOT crews can clear the roads and keep everyone safe," the Governor adds.

City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
