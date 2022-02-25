ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas First Lady attends Children Advocacy Center’s Grand Opening

By James Smith
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott came to San Angelo Thursday for the grand opening of the new Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Facility.

“Greg and I would like to thank you for all you do for these precious children in difficult times. I encourage you to hold fast and know that you are making a difference,” Abbott said.

The new facility, which took three years to complete, opened on the organization’s 30th anniversary. Chief Development Officer Justin Deloach says the new facility is ready to help the community.

Bishop Michael J. Sis releases a statement on Ukraine

“This has been a labor of love for about three years, so to have it fully functional for our community is nice, but it feels good to have it finally finished and open to the public,” Deloach said.

Organizers established the Children’s Advocacy Center in Tom Green County more than 20 years ago to provide support to victims of child abuse and caregivers.

