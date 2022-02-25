ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Mayor comments on Texas governor’s order to investigate treatments for trans youth as ‘abuse’

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
Full statement from Mayor Middleton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02H44p_0eOZwC9a00

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton issued a statement reacting to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's order calling for investigations of transgender youth as "child abuse."

On Tuesday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive to the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

“I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a letter to the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Abbott’s letter came after Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton this week released a non-binding legal opinion that labeled certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.”

Opponents say the directive is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. The uncertainty over the impact is largely due to the fact that attorney general opinions do not carry the weight of law.

"It is in the spirit of our city and history that I must say something," Middleton said during Thursday's city council meeting.

Middleton is a notable figure in trans history in this country.

When she was first elected to the Palm Springs City Council in Nov 2017, she became the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California. Five years later, Middleton went on to become mayor of Palm Springs, becoming the first-ever transgender mayor in California history and the third-ever in U.S. history.

"Please understand what it means to be the parent of a transgender child. Please imagine the tears throughout the family as your child told you their truth. Their most difficult, essential, and personal truth," Middleton said. "A truth like anything you have ever known. You had a choice, 'can I and do I stand with my child.' You made a choice to stand up for your child. To give your child the best opportunity to be the best person they can be. And the governor of the state of Texas wants to prosecute you for standing up for your child."

"Well if not in Texas, in Palm Springs, we stand with transgender children and their families."

- Palm springs mayor lisa middleton

Middleton continued, "I have lived this life. We are who we are. You cannot change a child into someone they are not. But what you can do, and what this will do, is break their spirit. I know. I am today a transgender woman but while I have been and will always be transgender, I have never had the opportunity to be a transgender child because I wasn't brave enough to come out. I wasn't brave like the transgender children in Texas or Florida or South Dakota or Missouri or like those in California."

Middleton ended her statement by reading a message from the city of Palm Springs voicing its support for transgender youth and their families.

"You are loved, you are supported, you are respected and you will always have a home in the city of Palm Springs, you will always have a home in California," Middleton said.

Palm Springs Councilmembers voiced their support for Mayor Middleton statement.

"To see the trans community under attack is just horrific and I'm just truly proud of Mayor Middleton, truly proud to call her a friend, for her leadership and her voice in this effort," said Councilmember Christy Holstege.

The opinion by Paxton is directed at treatments that include puberty blockers and hormone therapy. It comes months after Texas Republican legislators— who filed more anti-LGBTQ proposals last year than in any other statehouse — proposed laws banning such treatments but failed to pass them.

Arkansas became the first state to pass a law prohibiting gender confirming treatments for minors, and Tennessee approved a similar measure .

Numerous states also have enacted laws banning transgender students from competing in scholastic sports on the basis of their gender identity.

Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, said no other governor has taken the same action as Abbott. She called it a “lawless interpretation” and expressed worry for parents.

“The terror that is being struck into their hearts is very real,” Oakley said. “I’m also thinking about the kids who are relying on that care and how frightened the are.”

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Palm Springs Mayor comments on Texas governor’s order to investigate treatments for trans youth as ‘abuse’ appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

California will no longer require masks in schools after March 11

California will adjust its mask policies in the coming days. After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended. Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. Watch the state's announcement below: The post California will no longer require masks in schools after March 11 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

In-depth look at issues with police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White is going in-depth on the issues of police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley. See how many police officers each valley city has on the streets per capita and what each agency is doing to recruit more officers. See how the valley cities that contract with the sheriff's department compare to The post In-depth look at issues with police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

ACLU calls for ‘urgent and drastic’ changes for Riverside County DA’s ‘racist’ policies

The ACLU of Southern California is calling for "urgent and drastic" changes at the Riverside County District Attorney's office, and alleging "racist and unjust" policies in a new report. The report says that while just more than 7 percent of Riverside County's population is black, the number of black adults charged by the DA's office The post ACLU calls for ‘urgent and drastic’ changes for Riverside County DA’s ‘racist’ policies appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to lift mask mandate, proof of vaccination for indoor dining on Monday

Starting Monday, people can ditch the masks and will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or negative covid-19 tests in bars and restaurants. During last Thursday's city council meeting, City Manager Justin Clifton announced it will remove its coronavirus restrictions and align with state guidance starting Monday, Feb. 28. “You know, after over The post Palm Springs to lift mask mandate, proof of vaccination for indoor dining on Monday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Tennessee State
Palm Springs, CA
Society
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
State
Arkansas State
KESQ News Channel 3

Preliminary hearing to begin in murder of Coachella Valley couple

The preliminary hearing for four of the six suspects involved in the murder of a Coachella Valley couple is set to be held Monday at the Riverside County Superior Court. Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran disappeared in 2017. Three years later, their skeletal remains were identified as them. Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran The preliminary The post Preliminary hearing to begin in murder of Coachella Valley couple appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years

A Desert Hot Springs man says he was wrongfully jailed for a murder he didn't commit, and has filed a lawsuit against Riverside County claiming prosecutors knowingly locked up an innocent man. Roger Parker was accused in a March 2010 murder in Desert Hot Springs. He said he was manipulated into a false confession by The post Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs levels new transparency concerns at College of the Desert

The City of Palm Springs is again raising concerns with the College of the Desert citing the need for transparency in all of its decision-making. An attorney for the city sent a letter to COD Tuesday. It noted what City Manager Justin Clifton called agenda irregularities with the college's board of trustee meetings. The city's letter also argued COD The post Palm Springs levels new transparency concerns at College of the Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

All three ex-officers involved in George Floyd’s killing convicted

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tou Thao, the Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders at the scene of George Floyd’s killing, was convicted Thursday of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Thao was charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and with failing to intervene to stop Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin pressed his The post All three ex-officers involved in George Floyd’s killing convicted appeared first on KESQ.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
KESQ News Channel 3

Verdict reached for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The jury’s verdict after two days of deliberations in the case against Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. It will be read soon. PHOTO: Mugshots The post Verdict reached for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd killing appeared first on KESQ.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KESQ News Channel 3

Will Rollins discusses campaign for Congress

In what could be one of the more competitive Congressional races in California, Democrat Will Rollins plans to challenge longtime Republican congressman Ken Calvert, who will be seeking re-election in the 41st District, a new district that includes most of the Coachella Valley. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Rollins about why he's running and the issues The post Will Rollins discusses campaign for Congress appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Second suspect in Coachella Valley missing couple case pleads guilty

Eric Rios, one of the suspects charged in the high-profile criminal cases surrounding the disappearance and deaths of a Coachella Valley couple, has pled guilty. Eric Rios Jonathan Darling Reynoso, 28, and Audrey Moran, 26, were last heard on May 10, 2017.  In the summer of 2020, Rios was among a group of six total The post Second suspect in Coachella Valley missing couple case pleads guilty appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing cat reunited with Tennessee family after 7 years with help of Riverside County animal service chief

A family that moved to Tennessee was reunited with its long-time missing feline friend, thanks to Riverside County Animal Service Chief John Welsh. Ebi, an 8-year-old cat, came to the county shelter in Jurupa Valley came to the shelter in January after a Good Samaritan found her on Lemon Street in downtown Riverside. Officials said The post Missing cat reunited with Tennessee family after 7 years with help of Riverside County animal service chief appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy