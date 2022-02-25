ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Vineland over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Destiny Wallace scored 10 points to help Vineland extend its winning streak to four with a 42-34 victory over Our Lady of Mercy...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

St. Dominic defeats Harrison - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Stridiron led St. Dominic with 17 points past Harrison 52-16 in Jersey City. St. Dominic (6-19) took control early as it led 25-10 at halftime and played stout defense as it held Harrison (3-20) to single digits each quarter. Kalista D’Elia also scored 16 points and seven rebounds for...
HARRISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Basketball
Vineland, NJ
Education
Vineland, NJ
Sports
City
Newfield, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Gov. Livingston reaches state semis for first time ever

Gov. Livingston’s seniors have experienced the program’s turnaround. As freshmen, they joined a team that had gone 5-15-2 the season prior. That didn’t matter to them. Instead, they looked ahead and continuously put one small block on top of another. Before they knew it, they were firmly planting themselves into the discussion of a contender.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Rutgers guard Peter Kiss leads Division I in scoring for Bryant while ‘playing with an edge’

Peter Kiss never found a full-time home at Rutgers and ended up transferring to Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. in May 2020. He bonded with Bryant coach Jared Grasso and thought he could help himself by stepping down from the Big Ten Conference to the Northeast Conference. Bryant ended up being his third college stop after he began his career at Quinnipiac in 2016-17. He also attended four different high schools.
SMITHFIELD, RI
NJ.com

Atlantic Sun Tournament 2022 schedule, bracket, live streams | Watch Liberty, Bellarmine online without cable

The 2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in a first round matchup between 3-seed Central Arkansas and 6-seed Stetson. The first three rounds of the tournament will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to the streaming service, which will broadcast a number of college basketball tournament games, here.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
187K+
Followers
97K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy