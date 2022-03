A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing one person and running over another person with a car during an attack last month at a Wawa in Burlington County, police said. Anthony D. Cordero, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault by auto, weapons possession and four counts of terroristic threats, according to police.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO