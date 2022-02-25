ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville man arrested on drug sales, counterfeit drug charges

By Jordan Radach
FOX40
 4 days ago

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – The Roseville Police Department announced Thursday they have arrested a man accused of selling drugs along with manufacturing counterfeit drugs.

Last month, Roseville police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Junction Boulevard and Stonecrest Drive after reports of a driver who was possibly under the influence of drugs, according to officials.

After locating the vehicle, a search was conducted of the driver, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Coates of Roseville, during which officers found one-quarter pound of “suspected methamphetamine,” police said.

Police said that during a search of the vehicle, they found a concealed, loaded gun and “several pounds of drug making materials,” including “materials used to mix and manufacture counterfeit pharmaceuticals such as Xanax, Adderall and Percocet.”

A follow-up investigation was conducted by the Roseville Crime Suppression Unit, which executed a search warrant at a location in Roseville. Some of the items seized included an AR-15 rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a pill press, officials said.

Police said they recovered several ounces of “suspected counterfeit Adderall,” one-half pound of “suspected counterfeit Xanax,” several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple pounds of “unknown powders,” multiple pounds of marijuana and containers of anabolic steroids, all of which officials said were packaged for sales.

Investigators said they believe Coates sent packages of drugs all over the country through the U.S. Postal Service.

Coates was booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, drug sales and weapons offenses.

He is ineligible for bail.

