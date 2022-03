The topic of swappable batteries in the electric motorcycle world is nothing new. As early as 2020, some of the world’s biggest OEMs committed to join forces in creating a standardized battery compatible across platforms. While this has yet to materialize in the European and North American markets, India’s government is thinking of ways to accelerate the adoption of EVs and make them even cheaper and more efficient than ever before.

