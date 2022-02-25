Claremore man convicted of 2018 sexual assault

Claremore police

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article describes acts of sexual violence.

A federal jury found a Claremore man guilty Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018, to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Travis Carl Condry, 29, was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country.

“Travis Condry is a rapist who believed that ‘stop doesn’t always mean stop,’” said Johnson.

The victim and defendant knew one another prior to the crime, and on Dec. 21, 2018, Condry violated the victim’s trust and raped her. The encounter was initially consensual, although the victim was hesitant. The victim quickly withdrew consent as he started to have sex with her. Condry placed his phone on the bed and recorded the incident.

The camera did not capture video of the crime, but the audio recorded what occurred. During the incident, the victim told Condry “you can’t do this,” “no,” “please stop,” and “I’m serious.” Condry could also be heard saying “Don’t run away,” as the victim tried to pull away from him. The defendant continued to rape the victim while she repeatedly screamed and pleaded for Condry to stop for almost five minutes. Eventually, Condry relented and told the victim she would have to provide oral sex all night instead.

The victim told Condry she felt like she had been assaulted and left immediately after the crime. As the victim left, Condry told her to “snap me, text me, or don’t.”

The victim then called two friends to relay what happened as she drove home. Both friends testified to how distraught the victim was that night. The victim then reported the crime to the Claremore Police Department and consented to a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) examination at the hospital.

Officers interviewed Condry the following day. During the interview, Condry said that he had been drinking and the encounter was consensual sex. He further told investigators that the victim told him to stop but he did not stop right away. He stated that in his opinion “stop doesn’t always mean stop.”

In closing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Briden reminded the jury that no means no, stop means stop, and crying and pleading means stop. He suggested that Condry doesn’t believe “stop means stop” because it would prevent him from getting what he wants.

Condry will be sentenced on July 12, 2022.

