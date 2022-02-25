ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Claremore man convicted of 2018 sexual assault

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vT3X4_0eOZv4DE00
Claremore police

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article describes acts of sexual violence.

A federal jury found a Claremore man guilty Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018, to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Travis Carl Condry, 29, was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country.

“Travis Condry is a rapist who believed that ‘stop doesn’t always mean stop,’” said Johnson.

The victim and defendant knew one another prior to the crime, and on Dec. 21, 2018, Condry violated the victim’s trust and raped her. The encounter was initially consensual, although the victim was hesitant. The victim quickly withdrew consent as he started to have sex with her. Condry placed his phone on the bed and recorded the incident.

The camera did not capture video of the crime, but the audio recorded what occurred. During the incident, the victim told Condry “you can’t do this,” “no,” “please stop,” and “I’m serious.” Condry could also be heard saying “Don’t run away,” as the victim tried to pull away from him. The defendant continued to rape the victim while she repeatedly screamed and pleaded for Condry to stop for almost five minutes. Eventually, Condry relented and told the victim she would have to provide oral sex all night instead.

The victim told Condry she felt like she had been assaulted and left immediately after the crime. As the victim left, Condry told her to “snap me, text me, or don’t.”

The victim then called two friends to relay what happened as she drove home. Both friends testified to how distraught the victim was that night. The victim then reported the crime to the Claremore Police Department and consented to a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) examination at the hospital.

Officers interviewed Condry the following day. During the interview, Condry said that he had been drinking and the encounter was consensual sex. He further told investigators that the victim told him to stop but he did not stop right away. He stated that in his opinion “stop doesn’t always mean stop.”

In closing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Briden reminded the jury that no means no, stop means stop, and crying and pleading means stop. He suggested that Condry doesn’t believe “stop means stop” because it would prevent him from getting what he wants.

Condry will be sentenced on July 12, 2022.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman arrested, accused of ramming police cars during a chase through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A woman sits in the Tulsa County jail, accused of leading police officers on a chase from Broken Arrow to the Tulsa International Airport. According to a report from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers tried to serve Lori Lindley with arrest warrants Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 51. The warrants were issued through the Tulsa District Court and involved drug and weapon charges. The warrant also said that Lindley removed an electronic monitoring device.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Enid police arrest man who admitted to killing puppies with hammer

ENID, Okla. — Police arrested a man who they say admitted to killing puppies with a hammer over the weekend in Enid. Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home on Forrestridge Drive to help animal welfare after a man admitted to killing his puppies. When they arrived, police said they found five dead puppies and one puppy severely injured.
ENID, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohio man accused of slapping pub patron’s face with pizza

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he struck a Sandusky pub patron’s face with a slice of pizza. According to WJW-TV, the incident occurred Sunday evening at Daly’s Pub on Columbus Avenue. A patron told Sandusky police that he and another man were eating at the restaurant when the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Matthew Baker of Sandusky, approached them and put a piece of their pizza into his mouth, the news outlet reported. Police said the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, then slapped “the victim in the face with his hand and the pizza,” the Sandusky Register reported.
SANDUSKY, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
56K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy