ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead and 6 hurt after car slams into South Beach restaurant’s outdoor cafe, police say

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

MIAMI — An elderly woman trying to parallel park instead accelerated into a South Beach restaurant’s outdoor seating area Thursday night — killing one person...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead, 6 hurt when Bentley crashes into outdoor Florida cafe

MIAMI BEACH — One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove her Bentley into the outdoor dining area of an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, authorities said. Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the woman...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 6 Injured After Elderly Woman Accidentally Accelerates Car Into Miami Beach Outdoor Café

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and others are injured after a car slams into a Miami Beach Restaurant. Police said the driver, a woman in her 70s, was trying to parallel park when she accidentally hit the gas causing her car to accelerate into people dining in the outdoor patio of Call Me Gaby restaurant. Three people are in stable condition and three others were released from the hospital. “You have to be in the wrong place at the wrong time for something like this to happen,” says Violetta Kruszelnicki, a woman who was eating at the restaurant just 10 minutes...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NECN

Man, 21, Dead After Car Plunges Into Ocean Off Falmouth Beach

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died after his car plunged into the ocean off Menauhant Beach in Falmouth early Sunday morning, police said. Falmouth first responders were called to the scene for a single car crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Menauhant Road after someone spotted the car in the water around 9:30 a.m., unsure of how long it had been there.
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Police#Caf#Traffic Accident#Call Me Gaby#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Woman found dead in car truck in Tijuana after family say she vanished on Valentine’s date with American man

A Mexican woman who allegedly vanished after going on a Valentine’s Day date with an American man has been found dead in the trunk of her car in Tijuana.Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa, 25, was reported missing on 14 February after going to meet the mystery man at a beachside bar, her family say.Three days later, her lifeless body was found lying in the foetal position in the back of her white Jeep Liberty in the north of the city.According to a forensics report, Ms Martínez had suffered multiple blows to her face and head. Her family told police it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 61

1 dead as car slams into mobile home in Groton

GROTON, Conn. — A woman is dead after the car she was driving slammed in to a mobile home in Groton Saturday, pushing it off its foundation. Police said at 1:49 p.m., they were called to a serious accident involving a car that smashed into a mobile home in the Eastwood Mobile Homes located at 301 Buddington Road in Groton.
GROTON, CT
Washington Times

One dead, six injured after woman drives Bentley into Miami Beach cafe

One person died and six others, including a child, were injured after a woman reversed her car into a sidewalk cafe in Miami Beach Thursday evening, according to police. The woman, described as “elderly” by Miami Beach Police, was attempting to parallel park her Bentley when she accidentally accelerated onto the outdoor area of the Miami Beach restaurant Call Me Gaby.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy