1 dead and 6 hurt after car slams into South Beach restaurant’s outdoor cafe, police say

A Mexican woman who allegedly vanished after going on a Valentine’s Day date with an American man has been found dead in the trunk of her car in Tijuana.Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa, 25, was reported missing on 14 February after going to meet the mystery man at a beachside bar, her family say.Three days later, her lifeless body was found lying in the foetal position in the back of her white Jeep Liberty in the north of the city.According to a forensics report, Ms Martínez had suffered multiple blows to her face and head. Her family told police it was...
