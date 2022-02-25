1 dead and 6 hurt after car slams into South Beach restaurant’s outdoor cafe, police say

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and others are injured after a car slams into a Miami Beach Restaurant. Police said the driver, a woman in her 70s, was trying to parallel park when she accidentally hit the gas causing her car to accelerate into people dining in the outdoor patio of Call Me Gaby restaurant. Three people are in stable condition and three others were released from the hospital. “You have to be in the wrong place at the wrong time for something like this to happen,” says Violetta Kruszelnicki, a woman who was eating at the restaurant just 10 minutes...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO