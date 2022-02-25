Fresno County Ukrainians weigh in on invasion

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Attacks in Eastern Europe are leaving an impact on Ukrainians living and working in Fresno County.



Reverend Gregory Zubacz of the St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clovis could be found lighting candles inside the church Thursday morning.



“Some of our relatives notified us they left Lviv and went to Serbia, they have relatives in Serbia, and they just showed up to their doors unannounced but they simply had to leave to avoid the bombings,” said Zubacz.

Zubacz says he was up all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning, watching and staying up to date on the events unfolding halfway around the world.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep when I saw the updates coming in, and honestly the feeling that I have the most is anger,” he said.

Reverend Zubacz says he wants the United States to do more than just tougher sanctions.

“The United States is not doing anything other than placing a few sanctions on them,” he said. “The west is essentially providing blankets and aspirin and you can’t win a war like this.”

Zubacz’s father is from Ukraine and although he was not born in the country, he says he is first and foremost Ukrainian. He is not alone in his worries or frustrations.

“I am in shock,” said Assistant Professor of Political Science at Fresno State, Nataliia Kasianenko.

She has family still in Ukraine.

“I am in constant communication with my family and friends. My parents right now were told to hide in a shelter underground, next to their apartment complex. It’s chaos,” she said.

Kasianenko is an expert on the region of Eastern Europe and grew up in Odesa and Kharkiv. Places that she calls home.

“They knew about the true build-up, but no one actually believed that this was going to happen. No one in their wildest, worst nightmares thought that Russia is actually going to engage in a full-on invasion,” she said.

Kharkiv and Odesa were two of the first cities attacked by missiles and shells.

“If the international community is not going to help or get involved, Russia is going to stay there,” Zubacz warned.

Zubacz says St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clovis will hold a special service after their main service at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

