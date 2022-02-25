ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 75 positive cases

KRGV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 75 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the four reported COVID-19 deaths, three were fully vaccinated against...

www.krgv.com

Effingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announces A COVID-Related Death, 58 New Positive Cases

The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces the COVID-related death of an individual in their 60s, the individual had not received their booster. ECHD also announces 58 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, February 11 through Thursday, February 17. Breaking down the cases over those 7 days; only 27.5% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 57% were completely unvaccinated, while 15.5% were not up to date with their vaccinations. Reinfections accounted for 14% of all cases, of these 50% were not vaccinated, 37.5% were not up to date with their vaccinations, while only 12.5% were up to date with their vaccinations.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
KRGV

Hidalgo County: 7 people die, 436 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported seven people died due to the coronavirus and 436 people tested positive for the virus. Of the seven people who died, six were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 30s from Weslaco.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

One person is dead and four others remain in hospital with suspected mosquito-borne diseases

One person has died and four people remain in hospital in South Australia, their cases possibly linked to mosquito-borne diseases, prompting a warning from health officials. SA Health says people should avoid exposure to mosquitoes, following the recent detection of various flaviviruses in southern parts of Australia - spread through the bite of infected insects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRGV

Texas initiative aims to help people without housing

A statewide initiative called the Point in Time Count looks to help homeless people. Every year, the Texas Homeless Network hosts the count, where homeless shelters across the state come together to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in their community. "Once we do these surveys, it lets them know...
KRGV

Federal grant funds expansion of Pharr PD's Mental Health Unit

The Pharr Police Department is expanding its mental health unit thanks to a federal grant of more than $500,000. Texas Tropical Behavioral Health and Pharr PD commemorated the partnership achievement on Monday. In 2020, the two organizations created Pharr PD's Mental Health Unit, consisting of six crisis intervention trained officers and one full-time clinician.
iheart.com

The COVID REPORT For 3/1

ONE: Should you get a fourth dose to beef up protection against Covid-19? A preliminary study from Israel, published last Tuesday, suggests that for the general population, the answer is NO. A fourth shot of Pfizer or Moderna offered very little extra protection against infection compared with three shots. "Not...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mandatory vaccine rules for health and social care staff scrapped from mid-March

Health and social care workers in England will no longer be required by law to be vaccinated against Covid-19, after a consultation saw the vast majority of people support the move.Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines came into force for care home staff in November last year, and were due to be introduced for frontline NHS and wider social care staff in regulated settings from April 1.Earlier this year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that he believed it was “no longer proportionate” to require vaccination as a condition of deployment under law.The Government has now confirmed the regulations making...
PUBLIC HEALTH

