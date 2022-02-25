Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 75 positive cases

The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces the COVID-related death of an individual in their 60s, the individual had not received their booster. ECHD also announces 58 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, February 11 through Thursday, February 17. Breaking down the cases over those 7 days; only 27.5% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 57% were completely unvaccinated, while 15.5% were not up to date with their vaccinations. Reinfections accounted for 14% of all cases, of these 50% were not vaccinated, 37.5% were not up to date with their vaccinations, while only 12.5% were up to date with their vaccinations.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO