Baltimore, MD

Embattled Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby’s Twitter account apparently hacked

By Mark Lungariello
 4 days ago
The hack happens weeks after Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby deleted her personal social media accounts. AP

Embattled Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby may have to battle to get her Twitter account back.

The official Twitter of the Baltimore State’s Attorney office appeared to have been hacked on Thursday, with the person who took over the account telling a local news station in an apparent joke that they bought the credentials for the account for $2,000.

The

, verified with a Twitter blue check mark, temporarily changed its name to Baltimore #SENSHI and updated its description to “Ambassador for @SenshiiNFT” according to WBFF-TV.

And when the station slid into the apparently hacked account’s DMs, the person on the other end told the station they bought the credentials on a Discord channel.

“Once informed that it was a Twitter account for a government agency, the person responded, ‘Oh damn,’ ” the station reported. “The person then wanted to know how to return the account.”

The account name was temporarily changed to Baltimore #SENSHI.
Baltimore City Hall stands in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

Later in the evening, the display name and description of the account had been completely removed from the account. A spokesperson from the attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Post on Thursday.

The seeming hack comes weeks after Mosby deleted her personal social media accounts, WBFF reported. Mosby, elected in 2015, is facing federal charges of perjury and filing false mortgage applications related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

She has pleaded not guilty.

