Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says his department is on the lookout for three persons reported as missing. Stephens said a Paragould woman reported her boyfriend from Paris, Ark., Coleman Michael James, was reportedly in a mobile home located on the 2800 block of North Saint Louis Street and had been “beaten up.” She said she drove to the mobile home but James was not there. The woman said James’ family has not had contact with him, and she has tried several times to contact him without success. James is described by his girlfriend as a slender white male with short brown hair. He is 27 years old.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO