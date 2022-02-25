Another Hard Freeze Warning Issued For The High Desert Tonight

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys; Upper Snake River Plain WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING FOR THE REMAINDER OF TODAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will return to the warned area. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
