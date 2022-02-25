ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Hard Freeze Warning Issued For The High Desert Tonight

By Michael Thielen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern California Weather Force has issued a Hard Freeze Warning impacting the High Desert cities and Mountain areas again. The warning goes into effect at 8pm Thursday night until 9am Friday...

IN THIS ARTICLE
