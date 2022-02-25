Another Hard Freeze Warning Issued For The High Desert Tonight

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:12:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO