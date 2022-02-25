ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

How Springfield locals are responding to the Ukraine crisis

By Sydney Moran, Connor Wilson
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With Russia invading Ukraine late last night, many locally are wondering how they can help out with something happening on the other side of the globe.

“I know what a person who has lost their life and is left on the battlefield, the smells, the sights, the sounds, so that starts coming back to me,” personal injury attorney Tim Hayes said. “It just makes me sad.”

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

Convoy of Hope said they’ve been talking to its European partners daily.

The goal is to get supplies shipped out quickly and safely.

“They need the basics right now because they’re literally leaving everything,” spokesperson Ethan Forhetz said. “They’re leaving their homes and just trying to get out of the danger zone, the war zone. So they’re going to need food, they need water, they need basic necessities to survive right now on a massive scale. So it’s a huge, huge undertaking.”

Convoy has been preparing those basics in the last couple of weeks to send to Ukraine.

One of the concerns is getting supplies to the country safely and to the right people. Convoy of Hope said it’s working as fast as it can to get the supplies out. But there are other folks from the Ozarks who have helped out.

PREVIEW: Springfield pastor from Ukraine responds

Tim Hayes was in Ukraine two weeks ago offering frontline medicine and training. He says two weeks ago, Ukraine looked like a country preparing for war.

Although Hayes said he’s glad he went, he was hoping it didn’t have to come to this.

“You’re hoping the whole time it was going to be a big waste,” Hayes said. “When I say waste, nothing’s a waste. You love people. You connect to people. That’s not ever a waste. But the purpose of it was to prepare for war. And it’s a little, I don’t know, it kind of makes me feel nauseated when you prepare for war.”

Both Convoy of Hope and Tim Hayes said they’re talking with those on-the-ground daily.

Woman with Springfield ties talks fleeing Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, MO
SPRINGFIELD, MO
How to cope with the stress of the Ukraine crisis

SPRINGFIELD, MO
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Convoy of Hope sends help to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, MO
SPRINGFIELD, MO
No crippling cyberattacks in Ukraine war, so far

RICHMOND, VA
RICHMOND, VA
EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

WORLD
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions

POLITICS
