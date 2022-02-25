ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MA

NY police arrest Clarksburg man wanted in homicide

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A Clarksburg man was arrested in New York in connection to a Berkshire County homicide.

Police went to a home Wednesday morning on Middle Road for a welfare check and found Dennis Bernardi, 71, of Clarksburg, deceased. An autopsy named the preliminary cause of death as homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued for William Gingerich, of Clarksburg. He was arrested Thursday evening by police in Lewiston, N.Y.

The 36-year-old is expected to be charged with single counts of Murder and Kidnapping. Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is working to bring Gingerich back to Massachusetts for his arraignment.

