Robert “Bob” L. VanderMeer, 84

Dorothy S. Reinsch passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with her two loving cats by her side. She was 90 years old, born February 24, 1931. She was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy, a recent graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition, married Robert T. Reinsch, another recent graduate as a mechanical engineer, on August 6, 1952. They lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and finally Florida. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. After moving to Lakeland, she was active with Welcome Wagon, Garden Club, and her church. She also taught migrant children before becoming a schoolteacher with Polk County. She later received a Master of Science in Science Education from Florida Institute of Technology in 1977.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO