Bottomless Drag King Brunch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElm Rooftop Bar is redefining one of Sydneysiders’ favourite pastimes – the bottomless brunch – with the launch of the country’s first-and-only drag king brunch. With free-flowing prestige cuvée and rosé, good vibes, and delectable bites, there’s no better excuse to round up your...

www.timeout.com

WSAV News 3

Where to get brunch in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Brunch time is the best time when you live in Savannah. There are seemingly endless options to choose from, but here are five places to get you started. The Grove Savannah Located on West Congress Street, The Grove serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their brunch includes […]
SAVANNAH, GA
TODAY.com

42 Easter brunch recipes for a memorable springtime spread

Easter is a special time for all who celebrate. An important holiday in the Christian faith, Easter also symbolizes the ushering in of springtime and rebirth of all the living things around us. It's a time when the seasons breathe new life into the fields, and bright new flavors are aplenty. To celebrate this wonderful day, we're rounding up some of our more cherished Easter brunch recipes to make menu planning a joy.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Make a Waffle Charcuterie Brunch Board

Shake up your next special breakfast or brunch with a showstopping waffle charcuterie board as your edible centerpiece. Piled high with fresh fruit, bacon, eggs, lots of fun toppings, and as many varieties of waffles as you like, this breakfast board is sure to be a hit! Keep reading and we'll show you step by step how to make a delicious and visually stunning waffle board loaded with everything you need for a complete menu. Wondering how to keep those waffles warm until you're ready to serve? We have tips for that, too.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Brick & Mortar gastro pub and a brunch “must-go”

Brick & Mortar is a phenomenal gastro pub open everyday from 12pm – 1am, also offering an amazing brunch menu from 10am – 4pm on Sundays. Check out some of their signatures below and more items on their menu here. Barbeque Bacon Burger. House-made barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato,...
RESTAURANTS
WJLA

'Brunch in Black' with Chef Way!

7NewsDC — If there's one person who can help get us hump day with a smile and full stomach, it's gotta be Chef Waynette Lovelace, better known as Chef Way. She joined us with a special menu of what she calls 'Brunch in Black.' Follow Chef Way on Instagram and allwayscookin.com.
RECIPES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Gordon Ramsay is opening a second restaurant in River North

Just a few months after the debut of Gordon Ramsay Burger in River North, Gordon Ramsay is officially expanding his Chicago restaurant empire—and this time, the celebrity chef is paying homage to one of his most popular TV shows. Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, inspired by the reality TV show...
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

Drag Bingo – Cupid Edition

Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because we’ve got the fierce Athena Dion taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand diva keeps you entertained with a speedy two-hour round, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and a few $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. The night features a special Valentine’s edition runway show by The Love Job Miami—think men in bikinis running around as cherubs, drinks by Mezcal Amarás, and set by resident DJ Mike Trotter. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card.
MIAMI, FL
Whittier Daily News

Brunch is a big deal at Mimosas in Whittier, especially on Sundays

It is not for nothing that the sign in front of Mimosas on Whittier Boulevard reads “Brunch & Dinner.” For although the place serves the same morning menu every day of the week, and offers an extensive dinner menu, it’s weekend brunch that really brings in the crowds. That’s especially true on Sundays, when the parking lot can be so full, late morning diners need to avail themselves of the considerable street parking.
WHITTIER, CA
Lowell Sun

The Z-List: Drag me to brunch at Moonstones

The ever so trendy and sleek Moonstones restaurant of Chelmsford hosted Drag Me to Brunch, which benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell. All the tastefully dressed guests were welcomed by a sparkling toast, treated themselves to a delicious three-course brunch, and on this occasion added by a raucous good time at the Drag Brunch.
LOWELL, MA
Time Out Global

The best clam chowder in Boston

Whether you’re craving the classic New England style or one with a little twist, there’s something for everyone. We’d be hard pressed to name a city in the US that has more clam chowder options than Boston, and everyone has their favorite—just ask any local! From traditional-style chowders at casual pubs to elevated takes at fine seafood restaurants to modern twists at chic spots, there’s a bowl for everyone. For additional seafood options, visit the best seafood restaurants in Boston or the best oysters bars in Boston, or be sure to grab one of the best lobster rolls in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

Chef Darnell Reed brings a Mardi Gras pop-up to Time Out Market

Named after chef Darnell Reed's great grandmother Luella Funches, Luella's Southern Kitchen has been serving po' boys, gumbo and barbecue shrimp since the restaurant opened in 2015. And while Reed has usually offered a menu of Louisiana-style dishes in the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras, it hasn't been possible to celebrate Fat Tuesday at the Lincoln Park spot for the past few years, because Luella's is usually closed on Tuesdays.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tulsa World

Brunch restaurant, cocktail bar coming to Jenks

An Edmond-based hospitality group is bringing a brunch restaurant and craft cocktail bar to Jenks. On Feb. 28 or March 7, Provision Concepts is planning to open Hatch Early Mood Food and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar at 161 S. Riverfront Drive, just northwest of the Oklahoma Aquarium. Hatch will...
JENKS, OK
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Say goodbye to basic brunch

The same old brunch menu week after week can become tiresome and dull. It’s bland, boring and your tastebuds get used to the same flavors repeatedly. It’s time to add something new to the table with fresh ingredients and simple instructions to enhance your weekend spread. Try this...
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Camp in the lush Bellarine Peninsula for this new three-day music festival

The team behind Queenscliff Music Festival has put together a brand new fest that is taking over the quiet seaside peninsula this March. Get ready to camp in the lush Bellarine Peninsula on Wadawurrung Country for By the Pier, a three-day event that's chock-full of Aussie talent. The festival kicks...
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mardi Gras Recovery Brunch Cruise

When 1-3 p.m. Feb. 27 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $51; cash bar available • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com/riverboats. The day after the Mardi Gras Grand Parade through Soulard, recover and party a bit more with...
LIFESTYLE
WETM

Drag charity brunch returning to Park Church in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This spring a Charity Drag Brunch is returning to the Park Church in Elmira! It’s back April 3rd due to high demand after it’s kick off in January earlier this year. The brunch starts at 1:00 PM and the show at 2:00 PM. A requirement for all attendees is to have a great time.
ELMIRA, NY
The Post and Courier

Black History Cultural Brunch Coming to Area

Celebrate Black History Month with an African-inspired fashion show, soulful food, music and fun!. Celebrate Black History Month at the Black History Cultural Brunch and fashion show Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Lake City Event Center! You’ll be treated to a fabulous fashion show presented by Fanny’s House Collection of Virginia featuring African-inspired clothing and accessories and a delicious brunch featuring a soulful blend of breakfast and lunch selections catered by Latoya Carpenter. Enjoy a short Black history media presentation and music entertainment provided by Level 10 Live Band, and DJ Toni. There’ll also be local authors, vendors, games, trivia and giveaways! Buddah Ratt, radio personality extraordinaire, will officiate as emcee.
LAKE CITY, SC

