Bottomless Drag King Brunch

Celebrate Black History Month with an African-inspired fashion show, soulful food, music and fun!. Celebrate Black History Month at the Black History Cultural Brunch and fashion show Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Lake City Event Center! You’ll be treated to a fabulous fashion show presented by Fanny’s House Collection of Virginia featuring African-inspired clothing and accessories and a delicious brunch featuring a soulful blend of breakfast and lunch selections catered by Latoya Carpenter. Enjoy a short Black history media presentation and music entertainment provided by Level 10 Live Band, and DJ Toni. There’ll also be local authors, vendors, games, trivia and giveaways! Buddah Ratt, radio personality extraordinaire, will officiate as emcee.
Comments / 0