Bottomless Drag King Brunch

Whether you’re craving the classic New England style or one with a little twist, there’s something for everyone. We’d be hard pressed to name a city in the US that has more clam chowder options than Boston, and everyone has their favorite—just ask any local! From traditional-style chowders at casual pubs to elevated takes at fine seafood restaurants to modern twists at chic spots, there’s a bowl for everyone. For additional seafood options, visit the best seafood restaurants in Boston or the best oysters bars in Boston, or be sure to grab one of the best lobster rolls in Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO