Upgrades to 911 call centers expected by June

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
WOOD RIVER – Equipment upgrades to Madison County’s 911 call centers have been delayed because of supply chain issues, but a tentative schedule has been set up for work to begin.

Madison County 911 Director Dana Burris told members of the Emergency Telephone System Board at its Wednesday meeting that AT&T now has a tentative timeline for the installation of new equipment.

She said the upgrades, which have been in the works for more than a year, have been delayed because of supply chain issues on some of the electronics. She said if there are no more delays much of the upgrades will be completed by June 1.

“It looks like it is starting to move,” she said of the work.

The county currently has 15 call centers called PSAPs, or Public Service Answering Points.

The plan is to upgrade eight of PSAPs. The county is currently in a legal battle over its 911 consolidation which requires it to cut the number of PSAP’s roughly in half. The PSAPs included in the upgrade are ones that are expected to remain in service.

Burris noted there is no update on the court challenges over the county’s 911 consolidation plan.

In other business the ETSB approved $22,050 for an annual software renewal for the Lawman computer-aided dispatching software used by some of the county’s PSAPs. Several departments use that system, while the remainder use the New World CAD system.

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
