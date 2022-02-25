Zelenskyy says fate of Ukraine ‘being decided’ as fighting reaches streets of Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) | AP

Ukrainian forces said on Saturday they had repelled a Russian column that had advanced as far as Kyiv’s Beresteiska metro station, which lies on a major thoroughfare running to the city center from the west.

That battle came after night of heavy fighting in which several Ukrainian cities came under all-out assault.

At midnight Kyiv time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned difficult battles lay ahead.

“I must say quite frankly: This night will be harder than the day. Many cities of our nation are under attack: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv … in the Donbass, the cities of southern Ukraine and, pay special attention to Kyiv. We cannot lose the capital,” he said in a video address .

“Tonight they will go on the offensive. We all understand what awaits us: tonight we must persevere. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now,” Zelenskiy added.

Kyiv residents on social media reported air-raid sirens, blasts and gunfire.

Russian ground forces entered the northern district of Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian citizens took up arms and braced for a bloody battle. The increasing threat comes as the U.S. issues a fresh warning that Moscow’s ultimate goal is “decapitating the government” and establishing a Russian-backed government in Ukraine’s capital.

Missile strikes showered the capital early Friday and a residential building was destroyed by a Russian rocket. Officials warned Ukrainians to stay inside their homes and prepare Molotov cocktails to defend against advancing forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to overthrow Ukraine’s political leadership.

“Take power into your own hands,” Putin said in an opening video statement to a meeting of the Russian Security Council. “It seems that it will be easier for us to come to an agreement than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who occupied Kyiv and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday announced a further $350 million in military aid for "immediate support to Ukraine’s defense."

The White House asked Congress on Friday for $6.4 billion to aid Ukraine as it fends off a Russian invasion, including $3.5 billion in Pentagon funding and $2.9 billion for foreign security and humanitarian assistance.

Kyiv, the capital city of 3 million people, is at the center of an offensive by Russian troops as the war in Ukraine entered its third full day. U.S. officials couldn’t put a timeline on when Kyiv might fall.

The ground forces encircled Kyiv, with battles along the capital's outskirts, even as the Kremlin said it was ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy over his country's neutrality and demilitarization. Moscow’s response comes after Zelenskyy said in a Thursday video address that his country was “not afraid” to discuss “security guarantees for our country and its neutral status.”

Tens of thousands of citizens have fled the capital , snarling traffic on main roads for miles, while others have hunkered down in subway stations for protection against shelling. The ground forces converged on Kyiv in a pincer move, with armored columns approaching from north of the city on either side of the Dnieper River as cruise missiles were launched against the capital overnight.

Zelenskyy this week ordered a full military mobilization and banned adult men from leaving the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” war in a televised address broadcast early Wednesday morning, Moscow time. A large-scale invasion followed shortly along multiple fronts, with missile bombardment of airports and military facilities across the country and strikes on weapons depots, followed by tanks and heavy armor rolling in from Belarus, Crimea, and from Russian border positions along Ukraine’s northeast.

A spokesperson for Zelenskyy told POLITICO he intends to stay and direct his government during the invasion . During his Thursday address, Zelenskyy said he sent his family away to an undisclosed location because he’s Russia’s top target. He also claimed that Russian “sabotage groups” had entered the capital.



Earlier Thursday, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant, about 80 miles north of the city, and took staff members hostage . Zelenskyy on Thursday morning declared that Russia was on a “ path of evil ,” one reminiscent of Nazi Germany, and offered to give weapons to any citizens ready to help defend their country.

Russia then attempted to land troops along the Kyiv Reservoir. The battle continued to move closer near Hostomel, less than 6 miles from Kyiv city limits by early evening on Thursday, but Ukrainian officials said it defended against Russian attempts to take the Hostomel airport.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a second, larger sanctions package on Russia, including export blocks on technology, limits on Russia’s ability to finance and grow its military and aerospace sector, and sanctions targeting Russian banks, including VTB, elites and Putin’s inner circle.

Biden approved on Thursday an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to be sent to Germany, bringing the total of American forces sent to Europe to 12,000 this month. The president said the troops would not be sent to Ukraine for battle but will be in place to reassure NATO allies.

Putin delivered a clear message to the U.S. and its allies when announcing the invasion, warning foreign governments to not interfere with his operation.

“If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” Putin said. “All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Alex Ward, Andrew Desiderio, Nahal Toosi and Paul McLeary contributed to this report.