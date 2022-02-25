ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskyy says fate of Ukraine ‘being decided’ as fighting reaches streets of Kyiv

By Myah Ward
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaxhK_0eOZrM9t00
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) | AP

Updated: 02/26/2022 08:16 AM EST

Ukrainian forces said on Saturday they had repelled a Russian column that had advanced as far as Kyiv’s Beresteiska metro station, which lies on a major thoroughfare running to the city center from the west.

That battle came after night of heavy fighting in which several Ukrainian cities came under all-out assault.

At midnight Kyiv time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned difficult battles lay ahead.

“I must say quite frankly: This night will be harder than the day. Many cities of our nation are under attack: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv … in the Donbass, the cities of southern Ukraine and, pay special attention to Kyiv. We cannot lose the capital,” he said in a video address .

“Tonight they will go on the offensive. We all understand what awaits us: tonight we must persevere. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now,” Zelenskiy added.

Kyiv residents on social media reported air-raid sirens, blasts and gunfire.

Russian ground forces entered the northern district of Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian citizens took up arms and braced for a bloody battle. The increasing threat comes as the U.S. issues a fresh warning that Moscow’s ultimate goal is “decapitating the government” and establishing a Russian-backed government in Ukraine’s capital.

Missile strikes showered the capital early Friday and a residential building was destroyed by a Russian rocket. Officials warned Ukrainians to stay inside their homes and prepare Molotov cocktails to defend against advancing forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to overthrow Ukraine’s political leadership.

“Take power into your own hands,” Putin said in an opening video statement to a meeting of the Russian Security Council. “It seems that it will be easier for us to come to an agreement than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who occupied Kyiv and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday announced a further $350 million in military aid for "immediate support to Ukraine’s defense."

The White House asked Congress on Friday for $6.4 billion to aid Ukraine as it fends off a Russian invasion, including $3.5 billion in Pentagon funding and $2.9 billion for foreign security and humanitarian assistance.

Kyiv, the capital city of 3 million people, is at the center of an offensive by Russian troops as the war in Ukraine entered its third full day. U.S. officials couldn’t put a timeline on when Kyiv might fall.

The ground forces encircled Kyiv, with battles along the capital's outskirts, even as the Kremlin said it was ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy over his country's neutrality and demilitarization. Moscow’s response comes after Zelenskyy said in a Thursday video address that his country was “not afraid” to discuss “security guarantees for our country and its neutral status.”

Tens of thousands of citizens have fled the capital , snarling traffic on main roads for miles, while others have hunkered down in subway stations for protection against shelling. The ground forces converged on Kyiv in a pincer move, with armored columns approaching from north of the city on either side of the Dnieper River as cruise missiles were launched against the capital overnight.



Zelenskyy this week ordered a full military mobilization and banned adult men from leaving the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” war in a televised address broadcast early Wednesday morning, Moscow time. A large-scale invasion followed shortly along multiple fronts, with missile bombardment of airports and military facilities across the country and strikes on weapons depots, followed by tanks and heavy armor rolling in from Belarus, Crimea, and from Russian border positions along Ukraine’s northeast.

A spokesperson for Zelenskyy told POLITICO he intends to stay and direct his government during the invasion . During his Thursday address, Zelenskyy said he sent his family away to an undisclosed location because he’s Russia’s top target. He also claimed that Russian “sabotage groups” had entered the capital.



Earlier Thursday, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant, about 80 miles north of the city, and took staff members hostage . Zelenskyy on Thursday morning declared that Russia was on a “ path of evil ,” one reminiscent of Nazi Germany, and offered to give weapons to any citizens ready to help defend their country.

Russia then attempted to land troops along the Kyiv Reservoir. The battle continued to move closer near Hostomel, less than 6 miles from Kyiv city limits by early evening on Thursday, but Ukrainian officials said it defended against Russian attempts to take the Hostomel airport.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a second, larger sanctions package on Russia, including export blocks on technology, limits on Russia’s ability to finance and grow its military and aerospace sector, and sanctions targeting Russian banks, including VTB, elites and Putin’s inner circle.

Biden approved on Thursday an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to be sent to Germany, bringing the total of American forces sent to Europe to 12,000 this month. The president said the troops would not be sent to Ukraine for battle but will be in place to reassure NATO allies.

Putin delivered a clear message to the U.S. and its allies when announcing the invasion, warning foreign governments to not interfere with his operation.

“If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” Putin said. “All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Alex Ward, Andrew Desiderio, Nahal Toosi and Paul McLeary contributed to this report.

Comments / 6

Related
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Southern Ukraine#Kyiv#Russian#Ap Photo#Beresteiska#Chernihiv Sumy#Ukrainians
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
11K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy