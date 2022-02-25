ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabbard's message to CPAC: Can't we all just get along?

By Tara Palmeri
 4 days ago
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard holds a Town Hall meeting on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Mich. | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

With panels like “Don Lemon is a dinosaur” and “Are you ready to be called a racist?” the Conservative Political Action Conference is the last place you’d go to hear a talk on unity. But that’s 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s message for the petri dish of the conservative movement.

“I’m going to talk about the need for us to actually treat each other with respect and end this tribalism and divisiveness that’s tearing us apart,” the former congresswoman said during a phone call from Florida, previewing her Friday speech at the conservative shindig in Orlando.

“I think the fact that, you know, the announcement of my coming to speak at CPAC resulted in some pretty ugly, strongly-worded, even vile attacks ... from people on both the left and the right," she added, "is kind of indicative of this problem.”


Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) participates in a TV interview at the U.S. Capitol. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gabbard is not wrong about the reaction to her “special guest” status at the annual Ronald Reagan Dinner where she’s headlining alongside Glenn Beck .

“I want to know what business she has here,” said attendee Kim Donaldson, a nurse from Atlanta, who called Gabbard’s presence at the conservative conference “weird.”

“She should switch parties or make a good explanation as to why she is making so nice with the Republicans.”

Gabbard said she's still a Democrat, despite embracing culture war issues popular among the right and criticizing President Joe Biden on foreign policy. As a four-term congresswoman from Hawaii and an Iraq war veteran, she demanded that then-President Barack Obama use the word “radical Islam” when talking terrorism. She also bucked her party in 2016 by endorsing Bernie Sanders for president over Hillary Clinton.

“She’s the best Democrat we know,” said attendee Larry Leis from Wisconsin. “She has a square head on her shoulders, sees the world in an objective manner.”

But Gabbard has also been in alignment with her party on issues that rankle the right, such as Medicare for all, free community college, gun control and climate change.

When asked whether her speech will be tailored to the crowd, Gabbard, who is not the first Democrat to speak at the event , said, “I'm coming here with a message and if people like it or people don't like it, that's up to them.”

CPAC has long been a place for conservative thinkers, Republican politicians and journalists to take the temperature of the GOP activist set. And the fever on the ground since 2016 has been for Donald Trump. Gabbard has criticized Trump, calling him “unfit to serve,” and she wouldn’t say if she will be critical of the conference’s keynote speaker.



In some ways, the timing couldn’t be better for Gabbard to speak at CPAC, if she sticks to foreign policy. Her isolationist position on Ukraine has become increasingly popular among the MAGA wing of the party led by Steve Bannon and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Gabbard has blamed Biden and the NATO allies for provoking a war with Russia by not declaring that Ukraine would never be a NATO member. Had that demand been met, she argues, then Vladimir Putin would not have attempted to take back territory that he has long wanted to annex.

“The fact that we're seeing things play out as they are should not be of any surprise to anyone," Gabbard said, "because again Putin has been clear for years that this has been the red line.”

“This could have been prevented, and it's a failure of leadership.”

Meridith McGraw contributed to this report from Orlando.

