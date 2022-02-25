ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter storm will bring snow, sleet and rain depending on where you live

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Here we go again! Old Man Winter is coming back after a brief break. “Another snowstorm. Not too thrilled about it but it’s snow and we’re in winter. We are almost done,” said Mary-Anne Gately of Braintree.

Several towns like Braintree where they’ll see a mix of snow, sleet, and rain are ready and will be adjusting strategies as the weather changes.

“It morphs as the storm goes along and changes and we adjust as needed,” said James Arsenault who is Braintree’s DPW Director.

Braintree’s Mayor says DPW workers always get the job done.

“Just like the snow doesn’t stop, they don’t stop,” said Mayor Charles Kokoros/ Mayor of Braintree

Much of the state will see several inches. So, Gov. Charlie Baker is advising people to stay home if possible because driving will be tough

“If you’re traveling tomorrow afternoon and evening please be careful and expect icy roads will be in certain areas, especially along South Coast and South Shore,” said Gov. Baker.

Marlee Greer of Quincy was at Shaw’s stocking up for a snow day because she plans to be home.

“Getting ready, a lot of baked goods. I love to bake during the winter,” said Greer.

And that’s exactly what she’s planning to do.

“No, I love it. I’m one of those weirdos… I love it, make some muffins, get some work done. Should be good,” said Greer.

