Clark nets 32, No. 21 Iowa women hold off Rutgers 87-78

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has his Spartans out to a 19-9 record, good for fifth place in the Big Ten, and the Spartans have a couple of key matchups down the stretch before postseason begins — starting with a road matchup at Michigan. The game against Michigan,...
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa took a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan on Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa. It’s the first conference regular-season title since 2008 for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4), who shared the championship with Ohio State.
In the final seconds of another 40-minute night, Katie Benzan had enough energy left for one more big play. Benzan made a floater with 11.8 seconds remaining to put Maryland up by three and the No. 13 Terrapins held on for a 67-64 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Friday night when Nicole Cardano-Hillary missed everything on a shot from the right wing.
Martinez logs double double as WVU pulls off second straight victory. West Virginia’s physical frontcourt gave the Mountaineers the advantage they needed as they took down Oklahoma State 60-56 at home on Sunday. The forward duo of Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez combined for 27 of WVU’s points and...
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year and Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan is coach of the year, the conference announced Tuesday. Clark, who averages 27.5 points per game, was the choice for the top honor in voting by...
Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Caitlin Clark has won the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year award, the league office announced Tuesday. Clark nabbed the honor after averaging 27.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 2021-22. She earned Big Ten Player of the Week seven times this season,...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third, to lead No. 25 Georgia to a 67-58 win over Texas A&M on Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets...
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
The WNBA handed down a $500,000 fine against the New York Liberty for the team’s repeated use of charter flights on the backend of last season; which is down from a $1 million penalty. The $500K fine marks a league-record, but according to Howard Megdal, the WNBA was mulling...
