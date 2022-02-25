Suspected DUI driver arrested after rollover crash on I-5

Single-car rollover crash on I-5 in Thurston County (Washington State Patrol )

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a rollover crash Thursday evening on northbound Interstate 5 in Thurston County.

The crash occurred just south of the Nisqually River Bridge, where the car landed on the median.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer.

No other injuries were reported.

The single-car rollover crash caused the road to temporarily close and traffic to back up.

The investigation is ongoing.

