WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A member of the Michigan-based white supremacist group The Base has been granted an opportunity for restorative justice to avoid jail time. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. sentenced Alfred Gorman on Monday, Feb. 28 to probation for four years, one of which will be spent working alongside a University of Michigan professor of Ethnic Studies. Gorman received a suspended sentence of one year in jail, which means he won’t spend any time behind bars if he completes the work set forth by the professor.

1 DAY AGO