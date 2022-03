It’s freedom week. This is different from freedom day, and a separate thing to the previous freedom day which was last year and, well, let’s not talk of that. When I started writing this column, the first lockdown had just taken effect and all the plans and ideas I had were thrown out of the window. Covid was all that most of us could think about, and it honestly didn’t feel right to cover anything else. In the following two years, I’ve written about many other things, but I could’ve easily obsessed about the pandemic fortnightly without ever struggling to hit the word count. It was the thing at the forefront of most of our minds for so long.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO