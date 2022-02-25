ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans should expect soaring oil, gas prices amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Monica Madden, The Associated Press
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJPiQ_0eOZpk4n00

AUSTIN (Nexstar/AP) — The conflict in Ukraine is already translating to soaring oil prices — something that is normally welcomed by the state’s producers, but it could end up hurting consumers.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the stock and energy markets into a frenzy , swinging low then high Thursday. Oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel as Russia began attacking Ukraine — the highest level since 2014. But oil prices gave back much of their gains after Biden said the sanctions package is “specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.” Biden also said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans.

Beyond its tragic human toll, the conflict looked set to send prices even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world as prices for oil, wheat and corn soared. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy but also grains and various other commodities.

For Texas, the world’s third largest oil and natural gas producer, high oil prices are usually a good thing for producers as they can get more for their product.

However, since Russia is also one of the world’s top producers for oil and gas, experts have concern about disruption if sanctions are imposed on Russian oil, or if it cuts off its natural gas supply to Europe.

“Anytime you have uncertainty about a producer being able to communicate or convey their product to market, it makes everything more expensive,” said Ehud Ronn, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

In the possible event that the flow of Russian oil is disrupted, Texas refineries may have to step up. At his press conference Thursday, President Joe Biden said the United States “will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warn.”

Doing so certainly would be costly and difficult, due to the process of sending natural gas over long distances when sending it through pipelines isn’t possible. To send natural gas overseas, Texas has to liquefy its gas.

“There’s only so much we can export. It depends on a fair amount of infrastructure that needs to be built here and there,” Ronn said. “…You need liquefaction facilities here. You need tankers, and you need regasification at the other end. So all of this needs to be built up to some extent.”

Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said this underscores the importance of domestic energy production.

“We are a net exporter of natural gas to the globe, and we think those demands will continue,” Staples said. “…There is no substitute for being secure and our energy resources.”

Higher energy and food prices could amplify worries about inflation, which in January hit its hottest level in the United States in a couple generations, and what the Federal Reserve will do in turn to rein it in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo businesses pull Russian-made liquor from shelves

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least two local businesses announced they will no longer sell Russian-made liquors. Local restaurant Angry Cactus announced an end to the sale of any vodka or liquor made in Russia in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, February 26, 2022. “As of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Staples
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Texans#Russian#Nexstar Ap#Americans#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy