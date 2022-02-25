Large Bedrooms Available in Newly Remodeled House Near U-Village ranging from $625-$750

Closing at $840,000, the house at 9150 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, is last week’s top house. The list price was $825,000. Built in 2006 in Villages of Urbana, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, wide-plank natural maple floors on the main level, new carpeting, triple crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, a cozy family room with a fireplace, a wall of windows in the breakfast room, an open island kitchen with a double oven and five-burner gas stove, a separate laundry room/mud room, and on the lower level is one of the bedrooms with a private bathroom, and space for a gym, office or media rooms.
