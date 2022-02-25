ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerrillas Of Destiny, Chelsea Green, And More Set For Action On 3/3 IMPACT Wrestling

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago
The go-home show to IMPACT Sacrifice is beginning to take shape. First, Tasha Steelz and Chelsea Green will face off in a Knockouts Championship Number One Contender Match. The winner will go on to challenge Mickie James for the belt on March 5 at Sacrifice. Additionally, Jay White,...

